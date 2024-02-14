Test Developer Engineer
Job description
Sigma Connectivity is a global tech house with all the resources needed to bring a product to market under one roof. We believe in investing in knowledge and education, making a positive impact on society and shaping a brighter future for all.
Through our core values, at Sigma Connectivity we create an environment that fosters growth, creativity, and collaboration. Our company culture promotes the freedom to explore new ideas and push the boundaries of what is possible.
Working with us means you will be working in an international environment with a diverse and inclusive atmosphere. We operate globally from 12 sites and have expert teams in North America, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, Romania, United Kingdom and Poland.
Introduction
Sigma Connectivity Engineering is now looking for an experienced Test Automation Developer who will help us with automated testing of embedded software for IoT products & Automotive solutions, now under development. In this role, you'll focus on building and maintaining test automation frameworks for embedded software projects. The scope of this role could eventually expand to include software development for the actual products as well or any other career path you would like to develop towards.
Most of our work is project-based, promoting competence development and professional growth. There is a possibility collaborating directly with our customers on-site, building strong relationships and gain valuable insights.
Together with your team you will get the opportunity to develop cutting-edge technology and work on challenging projects for market leaders and drive innovation within technology.
The team you will be joining is a supportive, experienced, and passionate team. We want your ideas to have an impact on us!
We are looking for
We're looking for someone with technical interest and that enjoy working with people. Someone who have experience in the field of software development or test automation development is preferred. As a person we value if you are open minded, easy to cooperate with, can energize yourself and people around you and are comfortable interacting with both customers and team members.
Work experiences we are looking for but not necessary are:
About 3 years of experience from Test Automation Development or software development
Experience from Python, Embedded C and/or C++
Experience from working in Linux Environment
Experience with test automation tools, frameworks and protocols
Experience with Gerrit, Git and Jenkins Ersättning
