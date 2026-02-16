Test Automation Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-02-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Strängnäs
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will support R&D within the robotics domain by developing, adapting, and executing automated tests in internal test systems. Working closely with both development and test teams, you'll help ensure high quality, reliability, and efficient verification across software and hardware-related environments.
Job DescriptionDevelop, adapt, and maintain automated tests compatible with internal test systems
Define software test cases and map them to relevant test environments and systems
Execute automated test suites for system testing and ensure test cases are kept current and run correctly
Analyze and visualize test results, and collaborate with the team to address deviations
Identify test cases suitable for automation and support their implementation
Act as a bridge between test systems, development teams, and other stakeholders
RequirementsGood knowledge of at least one programming language: C, C++ or C#
Basic proficiency in English, written and spoken
Basic understanding of electronics and hardware-related concepts
Experience working with Visual Studio
Experience working with Git
Nice to haveKnowledge of ABB Robotics systems
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7236936-1844741". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9745876