Test Automation engineer
Tecmika AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-06-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tecmika AB i Malmö
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
If you are experienced in test automation and passionate about making a difference; then we have the assignments you are looking for.
As a Test Automation Engineer at Tecmika, you get to work with complex solutions. You will analyze and develop the proof of concept in test automation for customers wishing to set up an automation environment. This means that you are skilled in communicating the business benefits of test automation; you are also able to suggest technical solutions for the customer's environment and infrastructure; and we like you to be able to involve the customer's own developers in the automation process.
At Tecmika, you will have the opportunity to learn new things, share knowledge with highly competent colleagues and build a career as a specialist.
WHO YOU ARE
You have at least a 4 years' experience from test automation and you have worked in projects where you have been responsible for implementing a test automation framework.
You are qualified in common programming languages such as C++, Python, CAPL. You have a deep understanding of software architecture principles and good knowledge of the entire development process (build, test, deploy). You have worked with various test automation tools, such as Selenium, Ranorex and Cypress, as well as some form of continuous integration solution.
Ideally, you are:-
Curious
Interested in technology in general.
You welcome challenging tasks
Enjoy problem-solving.
Good communication skills - both verbally and in writing
ABOUT US
We are a consultancy firm that supports organizations and associations in the advanced change. With an interesting blend of capability in IT, plan, correspondence, and the board, we foster inventive that contribute with high business an incentive for our clients. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-08
E-post: info@tecmika.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tecmika AB
(org.nr 559161-5124)
Nordenskiöldsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8736002