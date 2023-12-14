Test Automation Engineer
Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Stockholm
As a Test Automation Engineer for our client you will be contributing in a team responsible for development and maintenance of integration test suites for CI pipelines. For this role you will need experience working in HIL and SIL environments with knowledge of various simulation tools like dSPACE. Also excellent python programming skills with object oriented approach.
What you will be doing:
Development and maintenance of automation framework for verification of advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving functions
Development and maintenance of automation framework for verification of sensors like Radar, Lidar, Camera
Fixing bugs in the CI pipeline, individually and also by collaboration in various cross functional teams
Development of dashboards to track KPIs and traceability
What you need for skills:
Excellent python programming skills with object oriented approach
Excellent knowledge of Pytest
Experience working with Robot Framework
Experience working in CANoe
Experience working in Grafana, PowerBI or any of the visualization tools
Fix problems, individually and also by collaboration with teams.
Great communication skills
Ways to stand out from the crowd:
Background in automotive domain with ability to self-motivate and drive projects
Configuring and maintaining Jenkins / Zuul
Worked with linux/qnx operating system.
Shell scripting
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-13
E-post: careers@netonyx.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netonyx AB
(org.nr 559002-4880)
Stavsjövägen 64 (visa karta
)
125 41 ÄLVSJÖ Jobbnummer
8330388