Test and Verification Engineer within Automotive
2023-09-21
Nexer is now looking for a tester within automotive to join our newly established Nexer Mobility unit. As a consultant at Nexer you have the chance to grow and take the next step in your career. We have great experience and good partnerships with the largest companies in automotive and we offer you challenging assignments that are in line with your ambitions.
You will be part of our office located in Lindholmen. It is important to us at Nexer that you as an employee are offered good opportunities to develop in your work and as a person. As a consultant, you will also influence which assignment you work on, all to ensure that it is in line with your development and knowledge.
About the role:
In this role, you will be part of various projects with a focus on automotive testing, which may include projects in passenger cars, trucks or buses. You will use tools such as CANalyser as well as CANoe. The role includes partly creating test methodologies but also working on updates of existing methodologies.
You may also have the opportunity to work on projects focused on electromobility and charging.
Requirements:
• Very good knowledge of CANalyser and CANoe
• Experience working with tests in Automotive
• Good knowledge of SW or HW for HIL
• Fluent in written and spoken Swedish and English
As a person, you are flexible and take on new challenges with great confidence. You base your decisions on facts and understand the importance of a team and have good networking skills.
You are warmly welcome to submit your application below. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept applications via email, but please feel free to contact Johanna Ryden with any questions: Johanna.Ryden@nexergroup.com
. We handle applications during the application period, so don't wait to apply!
Nexer som arbetsgivare
Jobbar du på Nexer får du en modig och entreprenörsdriven arbetsgivare med internationell närvaro. Vi är stolta över att leda den digitala revolutionen och vara i teknikens framkant, alltid med ett agilt och framåtlutat förhållningssätt. Här får du unika möjligheter att drömma stort, agera smart och utvecklas. Vi är ett familjeägt bolag med långsiktiga strategier, vilket innebär att du är nära de som fattar beslut och kan vara med och påverka. Dessutom erbjuder vi en flexibel arbetspolicy, där det finns möjlighet att arbeta på distans när det passar dig och ditt uppdrag.
Vår kultur
Vår vision är Promising future - det är viktigt för oss att göra skillnad och bidra till en bättre framtid. Vi har ett engagemang för våra kunder och en uppriktig omtanke om varandra. Vi omfamnar mångfald och tror att människor med olika bakgrunder och erfarenheter gör vårt arbete och vårt företag bättre. Vi värdesätter innovation och viljan att utvecklas och ta nästa steg - framåt och uppåt. Dessutom har vi roligt på jobbet! Ersättning
