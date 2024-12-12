Test and Verification Engineer for a Global Company
Are you experienced in test and verification and ready to take the next step in your career? Do you also have experience with ASIC/FPGA? Then you might be the one we are looking for. We warmly welcome your application today!
ABOUT THE POSITION:
We are currently seeking a Test and Verification Engineer on behalf of our client. In this role, you will participate in multiple parallel projects that vary in scope and timeline.
We are looking for someone with a strong interest in developing new functions and an ability to understand different systems and how they work in connection with verification. You will work closely with various project teams as well as system developers. You will be involved in all stages of the process, from initial requirements gathering to creating test cases and verifying functionalities.
Our client works in an agile environment with 3-week sprints, emphasizing strong communication within teams to optimize efficiency and achieve the best results. The teams are empowered to innovate daily to meet the fast pace of the telecom industry.
To support your rapid growth in this field, we believe in diverse teams with both new and experienced colleagues. You should be able to analyze entire systems and structure the process of verifying complex systems. Experience in a similar role is an advantage. Join us in setting verification strategies and developing methodologies.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:
A Master's degree in a technical subject area or equivalent level of knowledge.
Deep knowledge of UVM.
A passion for ASIC/FPGA development and verification.
Proficiency in Verilog/SystemVerilog.
A focus on innovation and delivering high-quality results.
Teamwork skills and the ability to adapt and respond to changes easily.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
It is considered as meritorious if you have:
Experience with embedded software (e.g., C/C++).
Knowledge of scripting languages.
General protocol knowledge (e.g., Ethernet, AXI, PCIe).
Personal suitability will be highly valued. To succeed as a Test and Verification Engineer, we believe you are social, curious, and proactive. You enjoy asking questions and finding information independently, while also being structured due to the documentation involved. You are motivated to learn new things and collaborate closely with colleagues, as well as work independently. You are flexible and open to taking on new and varied tasks.
ABOUT THE ASSIGNMENT:
This is a consultancy assignment, meaning that you will initially be employed by Friday. The goal from both our client and us is for you to be directly hired by the client after 6-12 months.
OTHER INFORMATION:
Extent: Full-time
Start Date: Immediate or upon agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Recruitment Manager: Hanna Andersson
Salary: Monthly
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to act quickly, as we conduct ongoing candidate selections, and the ad may close before the position is filled if we have moved to the selection and interview phase.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job within the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a big part of the reason why Friday was founded, aiming to find that workplace that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focus on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon graduating from university within the IT and Technology field. Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work. Ersättning
