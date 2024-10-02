Test and Verification Engineer
2024-10-02
Clean-energy tech leads to a positive global transformation. Heating homes contribute to 15% of Europe's CO2 emissions. Switching to sustainable solutions offers households a way to achieve net-zero emissions.
Aira's mission is to advance the next generation of home energy solutions, creating intelligent, sustainable homes for a meaningful impact. Starting with innovative heat pumps, it will evolve into a comprehensive, intelligent clean energy-tech system and include dynamic electrical tariffs, cutting-edge home solar systems, and advanced battery storage solutions.
Founded in 2022 with already 600 employees and growing, Aira aims to drive the clean energy revolution. We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and our factory in Poland brings these innovations to life, with operating markets in the UK, Italy, and Germany.
About the role
Our Product and Development department is growing, and we're in search of a Measurement and Test Engineer. Your main role involves conducting lab measurements and analyzing results for product development of heat pumps. You'll set up and operate heat pumps in various conditions, along with performing electrical, acoustic, and mechanical tests.
Your early involvement allows you to influence processes and tech choices, playing a crucial role in product design and decision-making. You will help create and lay the foundation for both the product and the team culture.
Currently, our laboratory is located in Markaryd, but we will be relocating to a new office in Helsingborg in June 2024.
What you will be doing:
Connecting heat pumps to various measurement systems.
Setting up and conducting measurements.
Resolving system issues, encompassing hardware and software.
Analyzing measurement data.
Preparing reports.
Collaborating with colleagues to create test cases and procedures.
Contributing to the enhancement of our work processes.
What we would like you to have:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in energy systems, physics, electronics, mechanics, or a related field.
Demonstrated knowledge and experience in measurement techniques.
Proficiency in refrigeration technology and thermodynamics is nice to have.
Experience testing hardware products, ideally heat pumps, but not mandatory.
Additionally, we value:
A proactive and entrepreneurial mindset, along with adaptability to manage frequent changes.
A preference for a blend of practical and theoretical tasks.
Quick learning abilities and a solution-oriented approach.
A willingness to thrive in a dynamic startup environment, often requiring proactive initiative.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Aira leads in the next generation of Energy. We are driven by our belief that the power of diversity fuels innovation. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team, united in our mission to create a better future for society and the planet.
