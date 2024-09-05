Test and Verification Engineer
10% of Europe's CO2 emissions are caused by residential heating and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 800+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the role
Our R&D team of 80+ talented specialists split between our sites in Stockholm & Helsingborg. We're continue growing and in search of a Test and Verification Engineer. Your role involves conducting lab tests and measurements for product development of heat pumps. You'll set up and operate heat pumps in various conditions. You will play a key role in supporting other Test and Verification Engineers.
In our lab, we conduct various types of tests, including refrigeration performance, electrical tests, functional system tests, and mechanical tests. You will be involved in all phases of product development projects.
Your early involvement allows you to influence processes and tech choices. You will help create and lay the foundation for both the product and the team culture.
As part of our laboratory team, you will use your expertise to maximize its technical potential. This collaborative environment is foundational to ensuring the quality, performance, and compliance of our products, shaping the future of sustainable energy solutions.
What you will be doing:
Carry out products tests, including connecting the heat pumps hydraulically and electrically.
Provide support and guidance to test engineers to ensure the successful execution of tests.
Analysing measurement data and writing test reports.
Stay up to date with best practices in hardware and software testing.
Collaborating with colleagues to create test cases and procedures.
Contribute to the establishment of robust infrastructure for traceability and reporting purposes.
Shape and refine ways of working and best practices within the laboratory to optimise efficiency and effectiveness.
What we would like you to have:
Education in engineering or a broad technical background in physics, energy and/or electronics.
Proficiency in refrigeration technology and thermodynamics.
We also appreciate it if you of any of the following:
Experience from a laboratory or test facilities.
Experience in testing hardware products.
Experience with or knowledge of relevant industry standards; heat pump, tap water, LVD and/or EMC.
Additionally, we value:
A proactive mindset, along with adaptability to manage frequent changes.
A preference for a blend of practical and theoretical tasks.
Quick learning abilities and a solution-oriented approach.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
At Aira, we champion next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet. Så ansöker du
