Test and Verification Engineer
Devport AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Devport AB i Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Lidköping
eller i hela Sverige
Stop following the trends - Set the standard at Devport!
We are looking for dedicated individuals who want to be part of creating the future of test and verification.
At DevPort, we have an inspiring community. We believe in collaboration and that together we can achieve something extraordinary. Whether you're an experienced engineer in software, production, or product development, we have a place for you.
Our world of product development:
Within product development our focus lies within designing, project lead, test and verification. From early idea to finished product. Together with our customers, we shape the products of tomorrow.
Position Overview:
As an experienced Test and Verification Engineer, you will be responsible for conducting thorough testing of systems and components. Your role will involve analysing test results, identifying issues, and providing recommendations for improvements. Collaboration with design and engineering teams to develop testing protocols and ensuring compliance with industry standards will be key aspects of this role. The ideal candidate for the role is someone with a unique combination of both technical and practical skills, attention to detail, problem-solving abilities, and good communication skills.
Key Responsibilities:
• Conduct comprehensive testing and verification of systems and components.
• Analyse test results, identify, and provide recommendations for improvements.
• Collaborate with design and engineering teams to develop testing protocols and strategies.
• Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.
• Document test procedures, results, and conclusions for client reports.
Qualifications:
• Minimum of 4 years of professional experience in test and verification.
• Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
• Experience working in multidisciplinary teams and handling multiple projects simultaneously.
• Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for you who want a long-term employment with a commitment to the assignment. At Devport, we are collaborative, empathetic, results-focused and enjoy having a holistic perspective, which are ideals that you also share.
Application
If this sounds like something you want to be a part of, apply by following the steps below. If you have any questions, send an email to David Amberntsson at david.amberntsson@devport.se
or Kajsa Falkenby Thorén at Kajsa.FalkenbyThoren@devport.se
We are looking forward to reading your application!
About DevPort
DevPort is a technology consulting company in an expansive development phase with headquarter in Gothenburg and offices in Stockholm, Linköping, Helsingborg and Karlskrona. DevPort has its core competence in the automotive industry and employs more than 530 people in three business areas - Digital solutions, production development and product development.
We are proud of our employees and of collaborating with several of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers, companies in the defence industry and other development-intensive industries.
We are characterized by a family culture with entrepreneurship, competence, security, and a community that infuses the company's operations and contributes to a pleasant and inspiring workplace. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Devport AB
(org.nr 556752-3369) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Devport AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8227839