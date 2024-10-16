Tender Manager - Industry
Job Description
Do you have a business-oriented mindset and passion for driving tendering projects? Do you have the experience of managing large- and medium sized opportunities and leading tender teams? Are you used to working with opportunities within the industry sector?
We are looking for a tender manager to drive key proposals in a professional, structured, and efficient manner, primarily within our infrastructure portfolio. You will be part of a central team within Ramboll in Sweden working with our prioritised opportunities.
If this sounds like you, or you're curious to learn more, then this role could be the perfect opportunity. Join our Client & Sales team as our new Tender Manager and work with us to close the gap to a sustainable future.
Your new role
As Tender Manager, you will be responsible for the preparation, development and submission of pre-qualifications and tender proposals in close cooperation with different subject matter experts and client managers in our organisation.
Your key responsibilities will be:
Responsible for leading tender processes for medium- and large opportunities
Responsible for facilitating the process through decision gates and ensuring a high quality of proposals with attractive wording and design, submitted in a timely manner
Ensures that the proposal and process for preparing it complies with Ramboll's internal processes
Communicates and collaborates with tender team and other involved stakeholders (legal, finance etc)
Responsible for high quality in proposal presentations and hand over to project manager
Drive proposal consistency and learnings across tenders.
Fluent in speaking and writing in Swedish and English
About you
Bachelor's Degree, or equivalent, in related field or applicable disciplines (e.g., Business Administration, Business Communication, Engineering), or equivalent relevant experience
Relevant experience in proposal or tender management
Experienced team player with strong project management skills who is comfortable to work independently with minimal supervision
Customer-focused approach as well as solution-oriented and structured way of working
Familiar with public / private procurement processes and with commercial, contractual and execution models
Experience from industry sector in Sweden and curios about learning more about our different clients and client types
Experience in tools as PowerPoint and InDesign (an advantage)
Experience in leading virtual teams
What we can offer you
Commitment to your development
Leaders guided by our Leadership Principles
A culture that welcomes you as the unique person you are
Inspiration from colleagues, clients, and projects
The long-term thinking of a foundation-owned company
Ready to join us?
Please submit your application with your up-to-date CV. We invite diversity in all its forms and encourage applicants from all groups to apply.
Thank you for taking the time to apply! We look forward to receiving your application.
Work at the heart of sustainable change with Ramboll in Sweden
Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company. As a foundation-owned people company, founded in Denmark, we believe that the purpose of sustainable change is to create a thriving world for both nature and people. So, that's where we start - and how we work. Our history is rooted in a clear vision of how a responsible company should act and being open and curious is a cornerstone of our culture. Ramboll in Sweden has about 2,000 employees across 30 offices. Ramboll experts deliver innovative solutions across Buildings, Transport, Energy, Water, Environment & Health, Landscape & Architecture, and Management Consulting.
Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion
Equality, diversity, and inclusion are at the heart of what we do. At Ramboll, we believe that diversity is a strength and that different experiences and perspectives are essential to creating truly sustainable societies. We are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone is able to flourish and reach their potential. We also know how important it is to achieve the right balance of where, when, and how much you work. At Ramboll, we offer flexibility as part of our positive and inclusive approach to work. We invite applications from candidates of all backgrounds and characteristics. Please let us know if there are any changes, we could make to the application process to make it more comfortable for you. You can contact us at job.advert.accessibility@ramboll.com
with such requests.
