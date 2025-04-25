Tender and Contract Specialist
2025-04-25
We are looking for a Tender and Contract Specialist for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with.
Purpose of position
The purpose of the position is to manage the entire lifecycle of contracts and tenders, ensuring compliance, mitigating risks, and coordinating with stakeholders to secure business opportunities and maintain contractual obligations.
Key decisions
Decisions solely:
Planning and executing the tender process, including tender plans, meetings, communication, and submission, as well as managing contracts through follow-ups, analysis, and internal and external communication.
Decision with manager:
Changes to systems, process or tools.
Key Accountabilities
Planning, preparing, and submitting tenders to secure business opportunities.
Drafting and finalizing contracts, ensuring all terms are clear and legally sound.
Identifying and mitigating potential risks associated with contracts and tenders.
Collaborating with internal teams and external partners to ensure all contractual obligations are met.
Tracking contract performance and managing amendments, renewals, and terminations.
Continuously identify and implement best practices in processes and tasks to ensure high-quality data.
Serve as Subject Matter Expert (SME) / Key User for designated systems or processes, providing extended knowledge and ongoing development.
Participate in relevant communities to define best practices and build an internal network in the SME / Key User role.
Train new and existing employees in the CATE process and Model N
Pre-tender Management
Responsible for initiating the pre-tender process in Model N in line with the Global Contract and Tender Excellence (CATE) process.
Creation of Pre-tender in Model and responsible for setting up start meeting with stakeholders.
Participates and contributes in Pre-tender activities with insights regarding previous tender or contract life cycle.
Support Sales organization in dialog with customer purchasing departments regarding tender process related questions.
Participate in customer purchaser meetings for large customers and/or contracts.
Tender Management
Responsible for the local tender process to secure excellent quality of every submission.
Working with all relevant functions to ensure all tender qualifications are met.
Provide the sales organisation with relevant tender analysis and performance data using appropriate tools.
Continuously improve tender management and analysis to add value to the sales organization.
Monitor upcoming public tenders and keep the sales organization informed about ongoing tenders.
Initiate new tenders, prepare tender boards, and lead the process from notification to bid submission with a project management approach.
Ensure that tender deadlines and specific requirements are met.
Manage the life cycle process in Model N.
Prepare required documentation for tenders and contracts.
Conduct final checks to ensure 100% quality of documentation to be submitted.
Evaluate tender processes and share learnings within the organization to enhance future performance.
Maintain a tender overview, track results, win rates, and analyse best practices.
Stay informed about existing and new tender legislation at local and European levels.
Handle daily legal matters directly while maintaining professional relationships with customers, law firms, or legal organizations for case-by-case support.
Contract Management
Responsible for the contracting process to secure excellent quality of every quote submission.
Provide sales organisation with relevant contract analysis and contract performance data using relevant tools.
Continuously seek to improve contract management and analysis to provide added value to sales organisation.
Responsible for communication to customer procurement in regards of contract life cycle management i.e. prolongations, legal questions and contract fulfilment.
Responsible for maintaining e-catalogues / EHF-catalogues according to the customer requirement in collaboration with internal stakeholders. Communication to customer and uploading of catalogues according to the contract terms.
Responsible for sales statistics according to internal and customer requirements and processes.
Core behaviours
Self-going and working independently.
Solution oriented mindset
Effective communication
Attention to details
Continuous development mindset
Competencies
Tender legislation
Project Management skills
Proficiency in Microsoft Office
Proficiency in SAP
Proficiency in Salesforce.com / Model N Tender Management
Fluent in relevant local language and English. Any other language is an advantage.
Qualifications and experiences
Degree in business, legal or any other field related to the position
Minimum 3 years of experience with tender management within life science
Solid project management skills and experience of process development
Ability to facilitate the tender process to secure knowledge and legal understanding of tender process. Through that facilitation secure that all parts of the process are delivered in time.
Ability to work with diverse personalities
This role requires fluency in both English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role requires a minimum of 50% on-site work in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
411 33 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9306193