Temporary Customer Liaison Specialist
Who Collaborating Centre For Int Drug Monitoring / Kundservicejobb / Uppsala Visa alla kundservicejobb i Uppsala
2026-04-24
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Who Collaborating Centre For Int Drug Monitoring i Uppsala
We are looking for a Customer Liaison Specialist to join our Customer Liaison team on a substitute fixed-term basis until August 2027. This role supports customer lifecycle processes within an international life science environment and offers the opportunity to work closely with other internal teams in delivering high-quality customer operations. Over time and for the right candidate, the role offers opportunities to broaden responsibilities within customer lifecycle governance, negotiation support, agreement coordination, and the translation of organisational and customer requirements into clear processes and documentation.
About the role
As a Customer Liaison Specialist, you will support key customer lifecycle processes, including renewals, annual customer reviews, customer support, and offboarding. The role involves close collaboration with Customer Engagement in the execution of operational customer activities, ensuring alignment across processes and stakeholders throughout the customer lifecycle.
In addition, the role supports initiatives within our standardisation offering as we expand into new markets and use cases across the medicine lifecycle. This includes contributing to agreement-related coordination, negotiation support and ensuring that customer requirements are translated into clear internal processes, structures, and documentation.
The role combines hands-on operational execution with cross-functional coordination in a dynamic international environment.
What you will do
Plan, track, and support annual customer reviews
Manage and coordinate customer renewals in line with established processes
Offboard customers in a professional and customer-focused way
Act as a second-line point of contact for customer-related matters and support
Maintain accurate and up-to-date customer data in Salesforce (CRM) and other internal systems
Work closely with Customer Engagement to support customer relationship activities
Prepare documentation, monitor timelines, and follow up on agreed actions
Support the coordination of customer agreements, renewals, and related internal documentation
Contribute to the continuous improvement of Customer Liaison, customer lifecycle management, and customer agreement processes
Who you are
You are a structured, reliable, and detail-oriented person who takes ownership and follows tasks through to completion. You are comfortable working with complex processes and systems, and you bring a thoughtful and problem-solving approach to your work. You thrive in a dynamic environment with multiple parallel activities and changing priorities, and you communicate clearly and professionally with different stakeholders. You are curious about how customer needs, organisational priorities, and internal processes come together, and you enjoy bringing structure and clarity to complex situations. You are motivated by both operational execution and the opportunity to improve and develop ways of working over time.
We believe you bring:
Excellent English skills, written and spoken; additional languages are a plus
A relevant academic background (university degree), for example within health economics, business, law, public health, natural sciences, or related fields
Interest in, and/or experience from, public health, healthcare policy, and/or pharmaceutical environments, with an understanding of how regulatory and organisational contexts influence customer and lifecycle processes
A structured, reliable, and detail-oriented working style with strong ownership and follow-through
A thoughtful and analytical approach, with the ability to interpret information and find practical solutions
Ability to work in a dynamic environment with multiple parallel activities and changing priorities
Clear and professional communication skills that help align teams and stakeholders
Confidence working with complex processes and systems, including experience with Salesforce or similar CRM systems
Ability to create clarity and structure in complex or ambiguous situations
Curiosity and motivation to develop within customer lifecycle management, agreement coordination, and process development over time
A positive, service-minded, and solution-oriented approach
Just as importantly, you are fun, easy-going, and enjoy being part of a team that likes to collaborate and have a laugh together, while still delivering high-quality work. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds who bring international perspectives and experience.
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis during the application period.
Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) is an independent, self-funded, non-profit foundation established in 1978 dedicated to safer use of medicines and vaccines. Through an agreement between the Government of Sweden and the World Health Organization (WHO), UMC operates the Programme for International Drug Monitoring, supporting over 180 member countries and regions in strengthening safety surveillance, and maintains VigiBase, the WHO global database of adverse event reports. In addition, UMC provides international standards and related digital solutions for secure exchange of pharmacovigilance data, including a global medicine and vaccine terminology for identification of medicinal products. With around 200 staff, UMC advances the science of pharmacovigilance and transforms its practice through technological innovation.
UMC's working language is English. We normally apply a probationary period to new appointments.
If you have any questions regarding this position please contact the responsible manager. You will find the contact details at the end of this page.
UMC follows the collective agreements between the Swedish Agency for Government Employers and Saco-S and ST. Union representatives are Malin Zaar (Saco-S) and Jessica Avasol (ST), +46 (0)18-65 60 60. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Who Collaborating Centre For Int Drug Monitoring
753 20 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Uppsala Monitoring Centre Jobbnummer
9873907