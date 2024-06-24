Tekniker inom Mek och Svets
2024-06-24
Company description
Vattenfall Services Nordic AB builds, maintains and develops energy solutions for energy and electricity facilities. We develop Sweden's energy infrastructure to create a sustainable future where we find new innovations that contribute to a fossil-free society. We work with many different customers and suppliers that involve large investments for the energy transition. With us, you work in a socially important business and make sure everything works.
Together we create Sweden's safest workplace!
Job description
Vattenfall Services is Sweden's leading contracting company within, among other things, the energy and electricity sector, and we develop Sweden's energy infrastructure! With us, you work in a future industry with a strong focus on a sustainable future. We need to be more and now we are looking for Technicians within mech who want to be part of the journey towards a fossil-free life! Is it you? Together we make a difference, for the whole society.
Are you passionate about problem solving and see it as a motivating challenge? We are now looking for a Technician within Mech to further strengthen our team.
As a Technician Mech in Welding and Assembly, you belong to a department that works on behalf of the customer with welding of various pipe systems for both nuclear power and the food and pharmaceutical industry. We also have some customers in the manufacturing industry and in district heating.
Our task is to deliver maintenance services and contracting projects to primarily energy-producing customers but also other manufacturing industries. We work with remedial and preventive maintenance and renewal projects within, for example, nuclear power and the FDA, where high quality requirements and order are the focus.
Examples of tasks for Technician Mech
As a Tek Mek/Licensed Welder, you report to the work management in the department
New manufacture and rep. of details to industry and nuclear power
Carry out customer assignments in welding, mechanics and maintenance
Work to achieve schedule and quality
We have a workshop in Limabacka but carry out projects with customers around Västra Götaland/Halland, some trips with overnight stays are therefore included in the service.
Requirements specification
About you
We are looking for you who value good cooperation, commitment and who always stand up for your colleagues. Independence and initiative are a large part of the work and are necessary to be able to move the work forward. We are therefore looking for someone who takes responsibility and has a great commitment to your assignments.
You would never let profitability come before safety. At Vattenfall Services, safety always comes first!
We know that you will develop together with us. But we would like to see that you already have:
A high school or higher education level in welding/workshop/industry, or equivalent work experience
Experience of planning or assembly work in welding and mechanics is advantageous
Licenses for welding in different materials are meritorious but not a requirement
Experience in blueprint reading
B driver's license
Good knowledge of the Swedish language, both spoken and written. English is meritorious
More information
We offer
After several decades in the energy industry, we know that our employees are our most important and valuable asset. Therefore, we offer you a varied working day with great opportunities for personal and professional development. We are a large and safe employer that still feels like a family, where employee safety, well-being and cooperation are important parts of our company culture!
At Vattenfall Services, you can make a difference and together we take responsibility for a sustainable energy transition, together we give power to a fossil-free life.
Are you curious about your future colleagues? Read more here: Your colleagues - Vattenfall SE
Curious to follow our everyday life? Follow us on social media!
Linkedin - Vattenfall Services Nordic AB
Instagram - Vattenfall services
Location
Limabacka (Väröbacka)
Contact
If you want to know more about the position, contact responsible recruiting manager Amanda Örnborg, 072-518 49 71. For more information about the recruitment process itself, contact responsible recruiter Meysa Mohamed, email: meysa.mohamed@vattenfall.com
Union representatives for this service are Caroline Trogen Unionen, Robert Lönnqvist SEKO, Torbjörn Blom Academics and Magnus Tjergefors Leaders. You can reach everyone via Vattenfall's switchboard, tel. 08-739 50 00
Does this sound like a job to you? You are most welcome with your application no later than July 1, 2024!
Vattenfall is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure, thus many of our services are security classified. If this position is security classified, a security check will be carried out before employment, in accordance with the Security Protection Act. In addition to security checks, drug tests are carried out.
As the safety of Vattenfall and its employees is crucial, we will carry out a "pre-employment screening" before each employment. These controls are based on your role that you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
We are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and appealing company and strive to be good role models when it comes to diversity. Vattenfall works actively to ensure that all employees have the same opportunities and rights regardless of age, ethnic or cultural background, gender identity and gender expression, religion/belief, sexual orientation or disability.
Together we create Sweden's safest workplace! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
432 65 VÄRÖBACKA Arbetsplats
Vattenfall Jobbnummer
8766122