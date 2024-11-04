Technology Relationship Manager
2024-11-04
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Would you like to make a difference in bridging Core Technology services with our core stakeholders in Technology? Our area has recently gone through a large reorganisation and we are entering a very exciting time of transformation. We are therefore now looking for a Technology Relationship Manager to be a focal point towards one or more Technology Service Areas with the responsibility to drive processes, improvements and technology strategies to ensure that we in collaboration will meet business needs.
If you are motivated by playing a key role in constantly optimizing to ensure quality in deliveries, processes and strategic directions - we might be the right match.
You will be part of a team and a company where the ceiling is high and where you get the opportunity to develop both professionally and personally as you'll experience a collaborative, diverse and dynamic work environment.
Join the biggest digital banking business in the Nordics
As our CTO Technology Relationship Manager you will take part in shaping the future of Nordea's technology and infrastructure - a step towards fulfilling Nordea's ambition to be the leading digital bank in the Nordic.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Technology Relationship Management Team within Core Technology, Supplier and Service Delivery, where we are responsible for stakeholder engagements across the bank towards CTO and our suppliers as well as driving central strategic topics across the same.
We add value by ensuring close collaboration between us and our stakeholders and ensure quality in our deliveries. As Technology Relationship Manager, you'll play a valuable role in making this happen.
What you'll be doing:
* Act as a focal point and proactively communicate initiatives, projects and strategic themes between CTO and stakeholder units
* Based on your understanding of the business needs and your knowledge about the technical landscape and our platforms, you are the one translating business needs into CTO services and making sure that services are being seamlessly delivered
* You develop constructive "offers", incl. a plan for the following steps and help stakeholders navigating their responsibilities. You will both be advising stakeholders and drive initiatives to solution - in selected topics you might be involved in running projects
* Orchestrate, facilitate and manage requests for CTO solutions and escalations
* Communicate closely with the CTO consumers and facilitate that technology roadmaps strategic directions are known and adopted
* Improve relations, processes and solutions
You'll join a team of six enthusiastic Technology Relationship Manager colleagues that all have a passion for enabling relations and to release the power of Technology. The role is based in Finland, Sweden or Poland.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have a can-do attitude and a driver personality with an eye for good collaboration
* Have strong collaborative and communication skills - you are comfortable in discussions with varying levels of IT people
* Take pride and ownership in you key role in ensuring that service delivery processes are on track in an effective and cost-efficient manner
* Are motivated by both building from scratch and raising the bar for what we do have
* Are fantastic at teamwork and same time capable of being individually decisive
* Have solid stakeholder management skills
Your experience and background:
* Previous experience coordinating across complex distributed teams and suppliers (for example in a previous role as Service Delivery Manager or Service Manager)
* Broad understanding of IT landscape and technologies - Experience from working with IT infrastructure of some kind is considered an asset
* Experience working with ITIL, LEAN and optimisation is also considered an asset
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application as soon as possible, no later than 03/12/2024. Please note that we will start screening applications already before job opening closes.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
