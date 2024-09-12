Technology Business Risk Manager

Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Would you like to be a key driver into inform and drive Technology and Information Security Risk Management through reporting? We are now looking for a Technology Business Risk Manager to develop, coordinate and follow up on the rapidly increasing need of risk and issue reporting and its Governance in the areas of Technology and Information Security.
At Nordea, we are committed to being a partner that our customers and society can count on. Compliance and integrity go hand in hand. Joining us means that you will have an impact on how we do banking, both today and tomorrow. So bring your ideas, skills and unique background. With us, you will be in good company with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Technology Risk Management team (TRM). We add value providing risk oversight, risk management reporting capabilities and services to Technology areas of Nordea. As the Technology Business Risk Manager, you will play a valuable role in providing Reporting and Governance Risk Management capabilities and services to Technology and Information security areas of Nordea.
What you'll be doing:
* Establish and drive required risk reporting and its releated governance within the Technology Risk Management domain to enable effective risk management oversight and processing
* Build and maintain relationships together with colleagues and stakeholders throughout the value chain, in order to effectively run development and implementation for the reporting to be precise and understandable
* Develop automation of reportings and drive high quality in the communication material to enable decision-making to external and internal stakeholders (including Executive management)
* Create and deliver cyclical aggregated reports informing management on a full range of value-added nonfinancial risk metrics including assessment and analysis of controls, mitigation, key risk, indicators and risk appetite, creating transparency for the risk levels in the bank
You'll join a cross boarder team, passionate about providing risk and compliance services through business and technological insight. This role is based in Finland, Sweden, Norway or Poland (locations Warsaw, Gdynia or Gdansk).
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Work well with others and always act with the customer's needs in mind
* Are honest and dependable, willing to speak up even when it is difficult, and committed to empowering others
* Love learning and trying new things and you are excited about bringing your ideas to the table
* Are passionate about doing a great job
* We expect you to have relevant experience combined with a strong interest in developing and commuication and play a central role in driving change as well as support the creation of a great customer experience
Your experience and background:
* High working capacity, solid track record and ability to deliver quality solutions on time
* Strong collaboration with multidisciplinary teams and finds it interesting and rewarding to work in a cross-border Nordics & Poland organisation
* Be self-motivated, quality-driven and able to work autonomously
* Have a positive attitude, take on responsibilities and be an engaged and committed team player
* People and stakeholder management skills and communication skills to provide partnership and insight with divisional teams
* Support teams and stakeholders on reporting and risk data releated issues/tasks
* Development of PowerBI data models, architecture and reporting examples as, preparing dashboards, understanding of risk information, support in continuous improvement of dynamic risk data model
* Technical knowledge of examples, R (automation) DAX (Power BI excel), SQL, Office 365 components and technical skills needed for creation cross environments connectors. Business Intelligence, Microsoft Excel, VBA, Power Automate
If this sounds like you, lets get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 29/09/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Linda Thiel, Head of Technology Risk Processes & Governance, at linda.thiel@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
