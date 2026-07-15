Technologies Expert for Amdocs Sweden
Key Relocation Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Key Relocation Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
Design, architect, implement, and integrate complex infrastructure components and enterprise‐grade platforms (compute, storage, network, virtualization, cloud, security, automation, monitoring).
Ensure all infrastructure solutions are scalable, resilient, secure, and supportable, meeting performance and availability requirements.
Apply extensive product, platform, and technology expertise to influence the direction and evolution of infrastructure solutions, toolchains, and operational models.
Conduct deep technical reviews (architecture, configuration, automation scripts, performance tuning) and provide recommendations to improve reliability, operability, and automation.
Serve as a technology expert with independent ownership of complex systems, environments, and technical decision-making.
Provide deep technical guidance across functional and non-functional areas including performance engineering, capacity planning, HA/DR, monitoring, observability, and security compliance.
Maintain strong understanding of business and operational context to ensure infrastructure designs align with service commitments, SLAs, cost efficiency, and customer needs.
Supply operations, support, and engineering teams with clear technical insights, requirements, and direction, ensuring smooth delivery and stable operations.
Address complex, high‐impact infrastructure challenges— performance bottlenecks, architectural gaps—and deliver solutions that create significant value for the organization.
Bachelor / B.Sc. in Computer Science or Information Systems/Technology or equivalent.
Strong experience in Infra-Digital installing C1D1, Dynamics environments, on cloud.
Strong customer management skills, leading and driving architectural discussion with Customer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-25
E-post: euptcandidates@amdocs.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Key Relocation Sweden AB
(org.nr 556469-4445) Arbetsplats
Amdocs Sweden Kontakt
Niclas Bäckerlöv niclas.backerlov@keyrelocation.se +46701901932 Jobbnummer
10003914