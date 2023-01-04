Technicians & quality positions for developing new ideas
Our offer
We are looking for candidates that have experience in industrial electricity, as a technician or maintenance and also you who have experience within quality checks.
Welcome with you application to one of the most interesting technical company in Sweden
Descritpion
Your role can be anything from technician to quality inspector depending on former education and experience. Some of the tasks you might performe as following:
Building of prototypes of li-ion battery systems such as modules, packs and racks according to work instructions.
• Manufacture prototype mechanical and electrical components for our battery trials and tests (mechanical assemblies, electric tests)
• In collaboration with the Quality and Engineering teams, ensure manufactured prototypes are according to standards and specifications.
• Commission and troubleshooting of products with internal customers
• Secure and set up work area, including tools, equipment and a stock of standard components, in collaboration with the manufacturing team, to proceed to the above work
• Build own network of supply partners, with the help of our Supply Chain, to secure quickly components for prototype build
Supporting product development team, assuring the quality of the products:
• facilitating FMEA
• developing quality control plans
• subject matter expert in quality tools
• leading problem solving and root cause analysis
• leading non-conformity management
• facilitation deviation management
Qualifications
• Experience as an industrial technican with electricity knowledge
• Experience as quality controller and/or maintenace positions
• At least 2 years of working experience in similar fields.
• Fluently english
• Good work ethic
Meritious
• Master in any kind of technical or electrical fields.
• You are responsible
• You are structured and accurate.
About us
Jobandtalent is a digital platform with a goal to change the labor market and make it more effective and fair. We are a world-wide comapny with employees for customers such as Amazon, Uber, Santander, och H&M.
Jobandtalent is one of Swedens largest staffing agency.
