Technical Writer
2024-07-29
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
The Technical Writer for Cytiva is responsible for producing and maintaining customer-facing user documentation, in a manner that meets corporate standards and style, for products developed and maintained at Cytiva. This position is part of the Technical Documentation group (TechDoc) located in Uppsala and will be a hybrid role. At Cytiva, our vision is, to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
What you'll do:
Research, write, edit, review, proof-read, and publish end-user documentation to ensure completeness, accuracy, validity, and clarity of information for digital and/or print production in line with corporate standards for style and quality.
Work with Product Management, R&D and PMO to ensure the timely and cost-effective production of new documents and maintenance of existing documents.
Fulfil end-user documentation assignments such as production of new technical documentation for new or customized product introductions, or updates of existing technical documentation.
Estimate and schedule the time required to complete assignments and provide regular updates of progress.
Update appropriate databases and inform appropriate functions of the availability of new and revised documents.
Assist in the definition of development tools and platforms for efficient production and maintenance of end-user documentation and instructions.
The essential requirements of the job include:
MSc degree preferably in biology chemistry, molecular biology, or related field; or BSc Science preferably in biology chemistry, molecular biology, or related field with minimum 2 years of relevant work experience.
1+ years of progressively responsible experience in the writing, editing, and production of technical documentation (e.g., user manuals) in a life science or similar setting.
1+ years of progressively responsible experience in the creation of illustrations and graphics for the production of technical documentation (e.g., user
manuals) in a life science or similar setting.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills; demonstrated ability in original technical writing, document organization, document reorganization; experience editing others' work.
Knowledge of the Cytiva products.
Experience of SDL Tridion or other XML based Content Management Systems.
Proficiency in desktop publishing tools, for example Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator.
Fluent in English.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Strong communication, interpersonal, analytical, and problem-solving skills
Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work on multiple parallel projects, to work independently and as part of a team, to work under time pressures and meet deadlines, to work with marketing, product management, and scientific staff.
Demonstrated ability to take initiative, pursue tasks to completion, results oriented.
Experience of CAD related tools.
At Cytiva we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part-time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for Cytiva can provide.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Gail Adam at gail.adam@cytiva.com
.
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
