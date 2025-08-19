Technical Writer
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40+ countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Forming part of the Biotechnology segment at Danaher, we bring together dedicated technical expertise and talent to develop the next generation of life-changing therapeutics.
The Technical Writer at Cytiva is responsible for the creation of customer-focused end-user documentation in a manner that meets corporate standards and style.
This position is part of the Technical Documentation group (TechDoc) located in Uppsala and will be an on-site role. The group produces and maintains customer-facing end-user documentation that supports products manufactured in multiple locations of Cytiva.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Research, write, edit, review, proof-read, and publish end-user documentation to ensure completeness, accuracy, validity, and clarity of information for digital and/or print production in line with corporate standards for style and quality.
Work with Product Management, R&D and regulatory affairs to ensure the timely and cost-effective production of new documents and maintenance of existing documents.
Fulfil end-user documentation assignments such as production of new user documentation for new product development (NPD) or updates of existing user documentation.
Estimate and schedule the time required to complete assignments and provide regular updates of progress.
Setting up and maintaining product documentation in the Product Life Cycle Management system for traceability and design transfer.
The essential requirements of the job include:
MSc degree preferably in biology chemistry, molecular biology, or related field.
Proven experience in writing and editing technical documentation (e.g., user manuals) in a life science or medical device setting.
Proficient in English, with excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Experience of SDL Tridion or other XML based Content Management Systems.
Experience in desktop publishing tools for example Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Cytiva product knowledge.
CAD related tools.
As a person you possess strong communication, interpersonal, and analytical abilities. You excel in managing multiple projects independently or as part of a team, collaborating with marketing, product management, and scientific staff to meet deadlines. We believe that you are also detail-oriented, organized, and results-driven, with a proven ability to deliver high-quality documentation under time constraints.
