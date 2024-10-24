Technical Support Role for Service Managers within Modern Workplace
2024-10-24
About Postnord
PostNord är den ledande leverantören av kommunikations- och logistiklösningar till, från och inom Norden. Vi säkerställer också postservicen till privatpersoner och företag i Sverige och Danmark.
Technical Support
Sista ansökningsdatum
2024-10-27Publiceringsdatum2024-10-24Om tjänsten
Uppdragsperiod: 01-nov-2024 - 31-mar-2025
We are seeking a motivated Consultant for a Technical Support role to assist our Service Managers within the Modern Workplace environment. This role focuses on providing guidance, hands-on technical support, and assisting with smaller-scale projects aimed at optimizing service delivery and enhancing productivity.
The ideal candidate will have an understanding of modern IT infrastructures and technologies, with a particular emphasis on Entra ID, Active Directory, Intune, and general computer management.
Key Responsibilities:
Technical Support & Troubleshooting:
Provide technical support for Service Managers to resolve issues related to modern workplace systems and infrastructure.
Help diagnose and resolve issues with Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD), Active Directory, and Intune, ensuring minimal disruption to daily operations.
Assist with troubleshooting hardware and software problems across various computer systems, ensuring compliance with organizational standards.
Collaboration & Communication:
Work closely with cross-functional teams to align IT services with business goals and ensure seamless integration across departments.
Act as a liaison between technical teams and non-technical stakeholders, translating complex technical issues into easily understandable terms.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
Technical Expertise:
Proficient in Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD) and Active Directory for identity and access management.
Knowledge of Microsoft Intune for device and application management.
Hands-on experience with modern workplace technologies, including Windows and mobile devices.
Problem-Solving Abilities:
Analytical and troubleshooting skills, capable of resolving complex technical issues in a timely manner.
Ability to independently identify potential problems and recommend effective solutions.
Project Experience:
Experience working on smaller-scale IT projects, including system upgrades, software deployments, and migrations.
Communication & Collaboration:
Good interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to work collaboratively with both technical and non-technical teams.
Good documentation skills, with experience creating technical guides and user manuals.
Hands-On Experience:
Comfortable providing direct, hands-on support for both hardware and software issues in a fast-paced environment.
Familiarity with endpoint security, compliance policies, and best practices for maintaining secure IT environments.
Preferred Qualifications:
Certifications in relevant technologies such as Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator, Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator, or Microsoft Intune Administrator.
Experience working in an IT service management (ITSM) environment.
Knowledge of cloud environments and hybrid infrastructures.
Soft Skills:
Attention to detail and proactive approach to problem-solving.
Ability to manage multiple tasks and work under pressure.
Adaptability and willingness to continuously learn and keep up with evolving technologies
About:
Reports To: IT Service Manager
Location: Stockholm, Sweden, at Postnord Headquarters "Arken".
The work can be done remotely one or a couple of days/week, but the consultant is expected to be at the Postnord office if required for testing or hands on work. Minimum is to be on-site Wednesdays - Thursdays. Så ansöker du
Du blir anställd av Vi Bemannar.nu som konsult och uthyrd till kund. Vi erbjuder en närvarande, engagerad, glad och peppande konsultchef.
Har du frågor om tjänsten så går det bra att kontakta Morten Linnes via mail, Morten@vibemannar.nu
Urvalsprocess och intervjuer sker löpande, sista ansökningsdag 27:e oktober
Ersättning

Lön enligt överenskommelse
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
