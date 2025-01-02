Technical Support Engineer (CAD/IT) - Business Dev Abraservice Group
2025-01-02
Are you a curious, structured and solution-oriented team player? Do you thrive in an international environment where innovation and development is close to heart? Are you highly interested in heavy machinery, technology and digital development? Then the role as Technical Support Engineer (CAD/IT) might be for you.
Abraservice Group, part of SSAB, is looking for a Technical Support Engineer. You will be the driver of the customer onboarding process for our, in-house developed, digital wear parts management tool. You will also work actively with CAD drawings, both for the tool but also to support our Wear Service Centers throughout Europe and North America. Preferred location for this position is Oxelösund in Sweden. Let's talk!
Joining Abraservice means becoming part of a team focused on delivering superior wear parts and solutions tailored to our customers' needs. With a legacy spanning over 40 years and a presence across Europe and the USA, we are a key player in the abrasion-resistant steel industry. Our approach is customer-centric, dedicated to understanding and meeting the specific requirements of each client with high-quality, ready-to-install wear parts. Abraservice is part of SSAB Group, global steel company with a leading position in high-strength steels, such as Hardox® steel, the global market leader.
We are looking for individuals passionate about contributing to a company that values innovation and customer satisfaction. If you're ready to make a difference in a dynamic team, consider making Abraservice your next step. Together, we'll continue to lead and innovate in our industry.
About the position
As Technical Support Engineer you will support our customers in their utilization of the wear parts management tool. Especially the onboarding phase includes intense communication regarding the set-up, but also training of the users that are maintenance managers and technicians in industries such as recycling, mining and cement.
You will also collaborate with our 16 wear service centers to support with creating component drawings for various customer equipment to facilitate and improve their business.
The role includes some travel and remote work is possible at times.
Main responsibilities
Responsible for the system set-up and the onboarding of new customers into our in-house developed wear parts management tool (cross-platform). From data gathering and overview drawings to training and support.
Work with system administration of the tool, including the continuous maintenance together with our external IT supplier. You will also participate in the further development of the tool together with the Product Manager (new features).
Manage all customer administration for the tool.
Create component and assembly drawings in Inventor for our customers parts and equipment. All in close dialogue with our wear service centers.
Managing and keeping track of our drawings inventory.
About You
A degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
Good experience using 3D CAD software (Inventor, SolidWorks or equivalent) and a keen interest for heavy machinery and how they operate.
You are digitally savvy, with an curiosity and interest for digital tools and application.
Fluent in English with good communication skills, both verbal and written.
As a person, you are curious and structured, with strong analytical skills and the ability to work independently to deliver results. Good communication skills and a customer service oriented mind-set are also important qualities for the role.
Our offer
At SSAB and Abraservice we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining the Abraservice Group you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
An opportunity to work with both technical development and digitalization.
Career development opportunities.
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Pre-recorded Video Interview
3. Assessments
4. Interview
5. Come and meet us
6. Reference Check
7. Health Examination
8. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Please contact Nancy Matsos, Head of Business Development Abraservice Group, mail - nancy.matos@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 155 254 000.
Words from your future manager
"You will be part of an optimistic and dynamic team working with business development, innovation and digitalization. We work in a highly international environment. Each individual in the team bring their own unique skill set and have dedicated responsibilities. But the magic happens when we put all those skills and competences together. We are looking forward to our new team member adding to this magic." Så ansöker du
