Technical Support Engineer
Smartoptics Sverige AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Smartoptics Sverige AB i Stockholm
INTRODUCTION
Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions for a new era of open networking. We focus on solving network challenges and increasing the competitiveness of our customers. Our customer base includes cable and telecom operators, cloud providers, Internet exchanges, governments, and thousands of enterprises.
The chosen candidate for this role will join a small team dedicated to providing top-tier support for Smartoptics products to our valued customers.
POSITION SUMMARY
Are you ready to embark on a dynamic journey in the world of technical support? We are seeking a talented and driven Support Engineer to join our dedicated team at Smartoptics. As a Support Engineer, you will play a key role in assisting our valued customers with their technical inquiries and ensuring they have seamless experience with our products. If you have a passion for problem-solving, excellent communication skills, and a strong technical background, we want to hear from you!
The Support Engineer at Smartoptics plays a crucial role in delivering exceptional support to customers using Smartoptics products while upholding the company's core values. With a strong focus on business needs, the Support Engineer aims to find optimal resolutions that benefit both parties involved. The scope of support cases includes a wide range of tasks, from addressing transceiver issues across the traffic interface to the management interface (MSA), to troubleshooting optical line systems, which encompass transponders and muxponders.
RESPONSIBILITIES
This role demands the ability to effectively troubleshoot both software and hardware problems, skillfully analyzing and determining the necessary steps to resolve issues promptly. Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure comprehensive customer support. Additionally, the Support Engineer must be available for 24/7/365 On-Call duties, following a scheduled basis while also being adaptable to assisting during unforeseen emergency situations.
REQUIRED SKILLS
Experience of working in a technical environment with customers both over web, phone and face-to-face.
Strong multi-tasking abilities, ensuring thorough follow-up on all tasks to avoid any oversights.
Communication skills. Must be able to communicate fluently in English and Swedish, both verbally and in writing.
Availability for regular 24/7/365 On-Call duties on a predetermined schedule.
Contribute to the creation of documentation, such as Method of Procedures, Field Service Bulletins, and System Manuals.
DESIRED SKILLS
Comprehensive knowledge of optical components essential in DWDM design, encompassing optical amplifiers, passive filters, WSS, VOA etc.
Knowledge of transceivers, both optical interface and management interface towards host system.
Understanding of Linux operating systems and the interplay between software and hardware in embedded systems.
At Smartoptics, we strongly value gender-diverse teams, recognizing its effectiveness in resolving the multi-faceted challenges often encountered in our projects. Smartoptics support team is located in Kista with head office in Oslo, Norway. Benefits include pension, health insurance, bonus scheme, 6 weeks' vacation, flexible working hours and much more.
Does this sound like an interesting challenge for you? Please contact us at: careers@smartoptics.com
No recruiters or agencies, please. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22
E-post: tomas.ahlberg@smartoptics.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Technical Support Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Smartoptics Sverige AB
(org.nr 556669-9921)
Kistagången 2 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Jobbnummer
8182254