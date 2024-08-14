Technical Support
2024-08-14
Technical Support to Gothenburg / Hönö
Are you enthusiastic about revolutionizing the maritime industry and electrical systems? Berg Propulsion, a global leader in propulsion systems, is on the lookout for a dynamic and forward-thinking Technical Support to develop innovative projects of the Berg Propulsion electrical integration portfolio.
At Berg Propulsion, we pride ourselves on our innovative approach and our commitment to excellence. Our team consists of experts who work closely together to support customers with new projects and field issues. We value diversity, competence and a spirit of cooperation, which makes us a leader in the marine industry.
Job details
As our Technical Support for electrical system integration, you will integrate and implement complex electrical systems within various projects. You will ensure our success from idea to delivery for new sales, retrofits and upgrades. In the position as Technical Support at Berg Propulsion, you will work closely with cross-functional teams, including sales and project management. You will also provide troubleshooting support, technical guidance, and ensure the integration of electrical systems for our team.
The position also includes:
Cooperate with our regional contract team with the support to shipyards during design, engineering, installation and commissioning
Finalize engineering process with partners and suppliers for components, systems and complete solutions
Develop and improve our product offering, processes and documentation
What does Mattias Dombrowe, Business Manager, Electrical System Integration, say about Berg Propulsion AB?
"I joined Berg Propulsion in 2001, drawn to the company's extensive technological capabilities and its dynamic presence in the global market. Our forward-looking vision aims to enhance the safety and environmental sustainability of ship traffic. In pursuit of this goal, our team plays a crucial role by providing solutions that have demonstrated effectiveness in reducing ships' energy consumption.
At Berg Propulsion, we offer a workplace where you can influence and contribute to our ongoing development. There's room for personal and professional growth within your role, allowing you to prepare for the next steps in your career. Our strong sense of unity creates a familiar atmosphere that is both welcoming and enjoyable. If you like variety, creativity, and a pragmatic approach, as well as enjoy problem-solving independently or collaboratively, then this position is the perfect fit for you."
Your profile
In the positions as Technical Support, you have an analytical ability in support, troubleshooting and problem solving of electrical systems. You can read and understand wiring diagrams and drawings. We also see that you have:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering/Automation Engineering or a related field
Technical work experience in electrical/automation engineering
Fluent in spoken and written English
Meritorious if you have an understanding of maritime propulsion systems
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultant Cassandra Åkerblad, 0720-708970, and Josefine Petersson, 0702-501429, at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
We welcome your application!
Berg Propulsion is one of the world's leading designers and producers of Controllable Pitch Propellers. We deliver fully customized main propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters and maneuver systems.
At Berg Propulsion, we are renowned for our cutting-edge propulsion systems and services, ensuring the highest levels of efficiency, reliability, and environmental sustainability. With a rich history dating back to 1912, we have continually evolved to deliver innovative solutions that shape the future of marine propulsion.
We stand before exciting times with a transformation in the marine sector where electrification and automation will be a key to fulfill the environmental requirements. With our vision "to make global shipping safe and sustainable" in focus we want to be a part of this journey, driving development of tomorrows solutions and contribute to a sustainable future for the industry.
