Technical Sourcing & Purchasing Specialist
Academic Work Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to take on a key role in building a world-class procurement function? Our client is an innovative company at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, dedicated to making a real impact in healthcare. As a Technical Sourcing & Purchasing Specialist, you will play a crucial role in managing procurement for high-value projects, supporting R&D, and driving strategic sourcing initiatives. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and are excited about shaping the future of procurement, we want to hear from you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented procurement professional with a positive attitude to our client. The client in question is a pioneering health tech company developing embarking on an exciting journey ahead, and now they are seeking their next key player.
This role involves managing a significant procurement budget annually, with a strong focus on project-based procurement. You will support R&D and ensure accurate documentation of procurement activities. For the right candidate, there is an opportunity to grow into a leadership role. As many traditional systems are not yet in place, a high level of commitment is required. However, you will have the chance to build a top-tier procurement function and work alongside some of the best engineers in the world.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work with the latest technology in med-tech and make a real difference.
• Collaborate and be inspired by the best engineers in the industry.
• Great development opportunities at a fast-growing and stable company.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Manage the procurement process to ensure cost-effective and timely acquisition of materials and services.
• Drive project-based purchasing with a focus on quality and timelines.
• Support R&D in supplier selection and procurement planning.
• Maintain contracts and supplier relationships.
• Identify cost-saving opportunities and implement strategic procurement initiatives.
• Participate in the implementation of the Business Central ERP system.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain, Business, Engineering, or a related field.
• Several years of procurement experience, preferably in manufacturing or engineering.
• Experience in project-based purchasing and R&D support is an advantage.
• Strong negotiation and analytical skills.
• Ability to work independently under a high workload.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in working with Business Central ERP system
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem-solving
• Detail-oriented and organized
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills
• Independence and resilience
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15110648". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9181718