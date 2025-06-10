Technical Security Expert
2025-06-10
The Technical Security Expert is responsible for the operation of security systems such as access management systems, fire alarms, camera surveillance, burglar alarms and fire protection system.
This position reports to the Security Manager and is part of the Security Department located in Uppsala and will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
Responsible for the operation of the security systems.
Contact person for suppliers within your area of responsibility.
Requirement specifier in procurement and design of new security systems (SSF, SBF, requirements from insurance companies and legislation).
Responsible for maintenance planning and technical audits.
The role may involve on-call duty.
Who you are:
At least three years of experience as a requirement specifier and responsible for operation for security systems.
Knowledge of IT security requirements within security systems.
Ability to set strategic and long-term plans to raise the level of security in technical systems.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Maintenance systems.
Implementing requirements from NIS2.
Working with a global security function.
This role is subject to a background check as part of the hiring process.
