Technical Regulation and Standardization engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Finspång
2024-09-19
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a Technical Regulation and Standardization Engineer, you will ensure Siemens Energy remains compliant with the latest technical regulations and standards. Your day will involve collaborating with the product development team to integrate new regulatory requirements into ongoing projects, providing essential guidance and support. Additionally, you'll prepare and submit regulatory documentation for new product launches and conduct training sessions to keep internal teams informed about recent regulatory changes.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Ensure compliance with the latest technical regulations and standards.
* Integrate regulatory requirements into new projects with the product development team.
* Represent Siemens Energy in industry association meetings and contribute to new standards.
* Prepare and submit regulatory documentation for new product launches.
* Conduct training sessions on recent regulatory changes for internal teams.
* Provide guidance and support to promote a culture of compliance.
What you bring
* A deep understanding of technical regulations, standards, and industry practices.
* Experience in technical regulation, standardization, or a related field, demonstrating your ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes.
* Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, enabling you to interpret and apply regulatory requirements effectively.
* Good interpersonal and communication skills, allowing you to work effectively with other teams and partners, and to represent Siemens Energy in forums.
* Proven ability to manage numerous projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment, ensuring timely and compliant outcomes.
About the Team
As a Technical Regulation and Standardization Engineer, you will be working in the Product Standard department, which is part of the Product Integration organization within the Medium Gas Turbines product line. Here, you will work alongside 8 brilliant teammates to ensure the compliance of our gas turbines, enabling us to deliver them worldwide!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 99,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
