Technical Project Manager To Alfdex
Nexer Recruit AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Landskrona
2025-10-19
At Alfdex, you'll be part of a team pushing the boundaries of technology for a cleaner, more sustainable world. We combine innovation, quality, and collaboration to create real impact. Now we're looking for a Technical Project Manager to join our Sales & Product Management team and help shape the next generation of Alfdex products as we move deeper into electronics and software integration.
About the team You'll join a skilled and motivated team of eight colleagues working across project management and sales - one of whom is based in the US. Together, the team drives complex, long-term development projects that often span several years and involve close collaboration with customers, suppliers, and internal teams such as R&D, production, quality, and purchasing. Historically, Alfdex projects have been strongly mechanical. Today, our focus is expanding to mechatronic systems with embedded electronics and software - creating new, exciting challenges and opportunities for learning and innovation.
About the roleAs Technical Project Manager, you'll take the lead in developing and delivering cutting-edge solutions for cleaner engines and drivetrains. You'll guide projects from the first business case to start of production, ensuring that timelines, budgets, and technical targets are met - while keeping a strong focus on collaboration and customer value. In this role you will:
Lead product development projects and coordinate a cross-functional team.
Act as interface towards customers in development projects.
Ensure successful project delivery from concept to start of production.
Support cost analysis and business decisions related to design changes.
Collaborate closely with Sales and System Leads.
Drive both new product generation and continuous improvement initiatives.
This position offers great variety, broad internal and external contact, and the opportunity to influence how future products and processes are developed.
Your background and qualificationsYou have a solid background in leading complex, cross-functional projects within automotive or other process-driven development environments. You combine strong technical understanding with a structured and business-oriented mindset. We believe you have:
At least 5 years experience in project management, preferably within automotive or process-driven product development.
Broad technical knowledge - ideally within mechatronics, embedded electronics, or software.
Proven experience managing full project lifecycles with responsibility for time, budget, and quality.
A university degree in engineering or a related field; project management training is a plus.
Experience with embedded systems, requirements management, APQP, or high-volume production environments is a strong advantage.
You're a structured and driven problem solver who thrives in complex environments. You combine analytical thinking with creativity and enjoy turning challenges into solutions. With your strong collaboration skills, you bring people together, stay calm under pressure, and keep projects moving forward with focus and determination.
Why AlfdexAt Alfdex, you'll join a company at the forefront of sustainable technology for cleaner engines and drivetrains. Our products help reduce emissions from vehicles and machinery around the world. You'll work closely with experienced colleagues in an open and supportive culture, with short decision paths and real opportunities to make an impact. We offer a stimulating environment where technology, collaboration, and continuous improvement go hand in hand - and where your ideas can truly make a difference.
Want to know moreWe are collaborating with Nexer Recruit for this recruitment. If you have any questions, please contact: Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
and +46 730 821 230 or Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
and +46 723 61 28 44. We look forward to hearing from you!
About AlfdexAlfdex pushes technical boundaries by developing innovative solutions that address today's urgent needs for sustainability. By thinking outside the box, we create opportunities for a broad range of customers to reduce their environmental impact. Our innovative g-Technology is spearheading the journey towards a greener future.
Founded in 2002 as a joint venture between Alfa Laval and Haldex, Alfdex became co-owned by Alfa Laval and Concentric in 2011. Both owners contribute to our success through extensive knowledge and experience within their fields.
Serving major customers worldwide, Alfdex has its headquarters in Landskrona, Sweden, where our production, administration, and logistics teams are based. We also have a production site in Kunshan, China, and R&D and design departments in Stockholm. Through the extensive global network of our parent companies, Alfdex supports customers efficiently all over the world. Ersättning
(org.nr 556975-4970), https://nexerrecruit.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexer Recruit Kontakt
Artan Bitiqi artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com +46723612844 Jobbnummer
