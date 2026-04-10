Technical project manager
Etteplan Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etteplan Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Ljungby
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Etteplan is a leading engineering company shaping the industries of the future. We are more than 4,000 engineering specialists who are passionate about technology and people. Together, we drive innovation and development in a global business environment.
We are now looking for passionate technical project manager with experience in mechanical- mechatronic-, or embedded software technical fields. Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation is part of everyday work? Then this role might be for you. With us, you get variety, challenges, a secure workplace, and best of all - the opportunity to be part of a great team in Gothenburg.
Your Role
As a Project Manager, you will work on site at one of our customers within several exciting industries. There are opportunities to work in different types of projects depending on your competence and experience, such as concept development, feasibility studies, delivery, and quality. Projects may involve new development or modification and further development of existing product portfolios.
Here you can read more about Gabi's journey with Etteplan!
Your Profile
You enjoy the variety offered by the consultant role and like taking on new challenges. You take responsibility and are used to working towards set goals. You have a genuine interest in project management and technology, and you stay up to date with innovation and industry trends. You are motivated by working in different customer environments and navigate these in a solution-oriented way.
You are communicative, humble, and professional in your dialogue with both customers and colleagues, as the role involves many interfaces. New knowledge and tasks motivate you and help you move forward.
A background in mechanical engineering, mechatronics, or embedded software development is considered a strong advantage. Experience from Volvo Group or a similar large industrial OEM is regarded as meritorious.
To Succeed in the Role, You Need
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or another relevant university degree
5+ years of relevant experience in project management
Experience from delivery projects, investment projects, product or production development within industries such as industrial, automotive, defense, or energy
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Working as a Consultant at Etteplan
As a senior consultant at Etteplan, you will work on exciting and complex assignments where your experience truly makes a difference. You combine the security of a stable employer with the opportunity to contribute to projects that are both technically challenging and span industries that impact people's everyday lives and future. We see your experience as a key to finding smart, sustainable, and efficient solutions.
We offer an environment where you can continue to grow - whether you want to deepen your specialist expertise, lead projects, or act as an advisor. With us, you'll meet both junior talents and colleagues with long experience, and together we drive innovative solutions that benefit both customers and society.
Application and Next Steps
You apply by uploading your CV and answering a few short questions related to the position. Selection and interviews are conducted continuously, so don't hesitate to submit your application. The recruitment process begins with a phone interview and is followed by meetings with the responsible consulting manager and, if needed, additional colleagues. Our goal is to keep the process smooth so that together we can take the next step forward.
Do you feel that Etteplan is the right place for you? Submit your application today and become part of our team!
Etteplan är ett ledande ingenjörsföretag som formar framtidens industrier. Med en dynamisk och inkluderande arbetskultur, erbjuder vi spännande uppdrag, mångfaldiga kundrelationer och en miljö där din ambition får blomma. Vi är över 700 teknikspecialister i Sverige som brinner för teknik och människor. Tillsammans formar vi framtidens innovationer och utveckling inom en global affärsmiljö. Hos oss finns många möjligheter för dig som vill växa och utvecklas i en framåtsträvande organisation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etteplan Sweden AB
(org.nr 556526-0592)
413 29 GOTHENBURG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Etteplan Jobbnummer
9848097