Technical Project Manager
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Jönköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Responsibilities:
Implement and support IT operations aligned with the organization's operational standards, ways of working and policies.
Monitor, maintain, and optimize IT infrastructure to ensure high availability and performance.
Proactively identify potential system risks and weaknesses; implement measures to strengthen resilience.
Collaborate with the security/internal audit team to ensure compliance with security protocols and manage findings.
Identify areas for automation within operations and implement relevant tools to enhance efficiency.
Work with DevOps and software engineering teams to streamline CI/CD pipelines and deployment processes.
Continuously review and refine standard operating procedures (SOPs) for IT operations.
Serve as a point of contact for stakeholders in technical operations for selected domains.
Participate in planning and scoping discussions to align IT operations with business needs.
Establish and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) for IT operations.
Provide insights and recommendations to IT management on improvements.
Documentation
Ensure accuracy, quality and compliance in the operations documentation
Description of knowledge and experience:
Minimum 5 years of Operations specialist experience and/or Technical Project management
Experience in Financial Services, preferrable in the Credit risk domain
Accustomed to work in large and complex IT architecture landscapes
Key qualities:
Proactive, curious and a positive can-do attitude, embraces continuous improvements
Strong stakeholder management experience and effective communication skills
Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, and strong attention to detail.
Takes ownership to resolve blockers impediments
Hands on experience on Jira setup, confluence and other relevant SDLC tools
Master's degree in Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
Proficiency in English
Required skills:
Financial Services, Credit Risk, Technical project management, Stakeholder Management
Duration:
2025-01-02 till 2025-12-31 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se Kontakt
Sanjay Sareen info@progalaxy.se Jobbnummer
9027722