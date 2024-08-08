Technical Project Manager
Norla AB / Datajobb / Skellefteå Visa alla datajobb i Skellefteå
2024-08-08
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norla AB i Skellefteå
, Sigtuna
, Västerås
, Stockholm
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
About Norla:
Norla is an IT and management consulting company driven by customer satisfaction. We work in a multicultural environment and are guided by our principle of "Mind and Heart." We prioritize that our relationships with our employees ensure their professional growth and success. Together, we collaborate with a network of major actors to discover the best talents to support our clients.
• --
Are you an experienced Project Manager with a strong background in equipment installation, commissioning, and supplier management? Do you excel at managing timelines and controlling costs while ensuring project success?
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and manage projects focused on the installation and commissioning of technical equipment, ensuring all work is completed to the highest standards.
Negotiate and manage relationships with suppliers to secure favorable terms and ensure the timely delivery of equipment and services.
Develop and maintain detailed project plans, including timelines, resource allocation, and budget management.
Monitor project progress, identify potential risks, and implement strategies to keep projects on track and within budget.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless project execution and alignment with business objectives.
Provide regular updates and reports to senior management on project status, risks, and outcomes.
Ensure compliance with industry standards, safety regulations, and company policies throughout the project lifecycle.
Qualifications:
Proven experience (5+ years) as a Project Manager, specifically in equipment installation and commissioning projects.
Strong background in supplier negotiations and management.
Demonstrated ability to manage project timelines and budgets effectively.
Excellent organizational and multitasking skills, with a keen eye for detail.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to lead teams and influence stakeholders.
Proficiency in project management software and tools.
Relevant certification (PMP, PRINCE2, or similar) is a plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-07
E-post: cv@norla.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norla AB
(org.nr 556869-7550)
931 31 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
8830170