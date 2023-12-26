Technical project manager
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
The Technical Project Manager is responsible for industrial project management covering cross functional alignment, scheduling, resource planning and progress follow up of manufacturing process equipment and material handling projects for our advanced factories. Responsible for delivering an overall manufacturing process functionality in time, quality, and cost from design phase to hand-over to manufacturing and maintenance team.
• Responsible for describing, documenting, and approving the designated project scope delivering an overall manufacturing process functionality, from purchase orders to hand over to manufacturing.
• Responsible for fulfilling designated project in line with the project's scope, time and cost.
• Responsible for delivering the project scope through cross functional departments and tracking of the cross functional project timeline.
• Responsible for securing that following key organizational disciplines involved in a manufacturing process equipment project are fully aligned in scope, time and cost.
Process engineering expert o Equipment buyer project management
Construction design management
Automation engineering
Material flow engineering
Factory layout engineering o Network engineering
CE-expert and safety engineering
Maintenance engineering
Product design engineering (R&D)
Equipment quality engineering
Project logistics o Manufacturing technicians
External equipment suppliers
• Responsible for development and management of a detailed engineering timeline completely aligned with all organizational disciplines.
• Responsible for development and management of a detailed equipment commissioning and ramp up scenarios jointly with Engineering Managers and Commissioning Managers.
• Responsible to drive and document manufacturing process equipment constructability reviews.
• Responsible for driving our technical equipment design reviews
• Responsible for aligning and securing cross functional project continuity and sharing project information with involved organization disciplines.
• Responsible for equipment project management from design phase to hand-over to manufacturing and maintenance team including implementation and coordination of re-occurring project follow ups and steering meeting.
• Responsible as the risk focal point for the designated project, ensuring completion to close out of all risk processes, reporting and follow up.
• Responsible for project budget follow up for the designated equipment project in a detailed engineering level to secure decisions.
• Responsible for securing long term and short team cross functional project resource planning and equipment project prioritization.
• Develop an industrialization project toolbox jointly with Engineering managers to standardize the activities across different projects and feeds it into the Factory Blueprint.
• Report project status and dependencies to program manager Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-25
E-post: kuntal.biswas@co-workertech.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Technical project manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
Virkesvägen 12 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8354549