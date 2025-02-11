Technical Project Lead - POD Propulsion
Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Kristinehamn Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Kristinehamn
2025-02-11
, Storfors
, Nacka
, Degerfors
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB i Kristinehamn
Kongsberg Maritime is growing - and we want you to be part of our journey. Join us as a Technical Project Lead Engineer in the POD propulsion team. In this role, you will play an important part in our dynamic POD product management team, delivering essential growth and Electric propulsion solutions for our maritime business.
Our POD propulsion products are advanced direct electric drive propulsors being installed on the high-end maritime vessels. Being a front-runner in maritime market, Kongsberg has all the advanced tools required to lead the development of the future for green shipping.
We are seeking a skilled and motivated engineer to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for overseeing technical questions and ensuring the successful delivery of contracts related to our POD products. You will work in close collaboration with our customers and suppliers as well as internal functions, such as project management, purchasing and service engineers.
Innovate for a better world with us. Protechting People and Planet drives every solution.
What you will be doing
• Lead and manage technical aspects of POD propulsion delivery projects.
• Address and resolve technical questions and challenges.
• Ensure timely and quality delivery of project milestones.
• Collaborate with the Project Manager and EtO department to align project goals.
• Maintain a strong focus on customer satisfaction and requirements.
Why join us
• An exciting and important position working for the world-leading supplier of maritime solutions.
• Be part of a diverse team spread across several countries, embracing collaboration and cultural diversity.
• Work on customer projects that are shaping the future of the maritime industry.
• Lead complex, high-impact projects that push the boundaries of maritime technology.
What we can offer
We offer an inspiring and safe work-environment and the possibility to work with sustainable and exciting solutions for the future. A position with a wide range of interesting work tasks, opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a technical and personal level. You will have the opportunity to work with a unique product at a world-leading supplier of maritime solutions. You will work in an international environment and in multidisciplinary team collaboration where some travelling can be part of your work. We can offer flexible working hours and the option to work partly remote based on your work tasks.
We think you should have - Qualification and experience
To succeed in this position, you have proven experience in engineering and design. You can maintain a strong customer focus and have ability to manage client relationships. You have excellent problem-solving and communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively within a team environment. We think you preferably are knowledgeable about marine propulsion and it is a benefit if you are proficient in Siemens NX and Teamcenter or similar CAD tools.
You are able to
We appreciate your ability to maintain a strong customer focus and to manage client relationships. You take responsibility and make things happen with a methodical and systematic approach. You will be an important link between the product management and the customers, so excellent problem-solving and communication will be brilliant skills in your tool-box. Since teamwork is key to success, you should be able to co-operate well with others, share knowledge, experience, information and support others in the pursuit of team goals.
At KONGSBERG, we believe that "Protechting People and Planet" drives solutions, and diverse teams inspire innovation. We encourage you to apply, even if you do not meet every requirement. Your unique perspective is valuable to us. Your skills, attitude and perspective could be exactly what we are looking for!
Kongsberg works with customers from both the commercial and naval market segments.
As our Engineers work with classified materials, security clearance and export control are both required for this position and questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Our ambition is to fill the position as soon as possible, selection and interviews may therefore begin during the application period. For this position we work with personality and ability tests, which may be sent to you if you proceed in the process.
Where you will be working
In the Nordics. Kongsberg has sites in Sweden, Finland and Norway. Remote working policies apply. Kristinehamn in Sweden is the main location for the POD Product Center.
Last day to apply 2025-02-28
Interested in knowing more?
Point of contact
Per Nahnfeldt, Product Manager - POD propulsion
• 46 (0)70 628 40 72, per.nahnfeldt@km.kongsberg.com
Georgina Fielding, HR Specialist
• 46(0)76 894 55 92, georgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Our Propulsion and Handling division delivers world class products for propulsion, handling systems, motion control and waterjet for all marine industry sectors including merchant, offshore and naval. Our products enhance operational efficiency and deliver safe, secure, reliable and sustainable products to our valued customers.
KONGSBERG is a leading global technology group. Throughout our proud two-hundred-year history, we have continuously advanced, applying innovative solutions to the needs of our customers, partners and society at large. We believe diversity is our strength. By fostering an inclusive and diverse culture we nurture and ensure space for different perspectives and ideas. We are determined in our work to mature and improve our ability to utilize our diversity and culture of differences to create positive business results.
Protechting People and Planet Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB
(org.nr 556035-5009)
Båtbyggarevägen 1 (visa karta
)
681 95 KRISTINEHAMN Jobbnummer
9159663