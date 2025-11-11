Technical Project Engineer
2025-11-11
The opportunity
You will be part of a multidisciplinary engineering team working on complex and innovative projects within Hitachi Energy. Our focus spans across electrical, mechanical, chemical, civil, structural, automation, and software engineering disciplines. As a Technical Project Engineer, you will play a key role in driving engineering development, coordinating resources, and ensuring technical excellence throughout the project lifecycle.
"We are shaping the future of energy through engineering innovation. Join us in solving real-world challenges and delivering impactful solutions." - Niklas Berglind, Recruiting Manager
How you'll make an impact
Lead engineering development with complete and multidisciplinary information.
Drive completion of all engineering activities across multiple projects.
Provide technical support for testing, installation, and commissioning activities.
Coordinate engineering disciplines and ensure alignment across project teams.
Design and conduct experiments, analyze data, and prepare technical documentation.
Act as design authority in your engineering discipline and deliver cost-effective, high-quality solutions within budget and contract.
Your background
A bachelor's degree in STEM fields is preferable.
You have knowledge of software tools and programming languages used in control systems such as PLC, SCADA, and DCS.
It is an advantage if you have understanding of protection principles, relay coordination, and fault analysis in HVDC systems or equivalents.
You have excellent verbal communication skills that allow you to report effectively and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders.
Proficient in both English and Swedish, with strong speaking and writing skills.
You are structured, self-driven, and thrive in a multidisciplinary engineering environment.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More benefits could be connected to this specific role.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Niklas Berglind (niklas.berglind@hitachienergy.com
) will answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85.
All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Magnus Rönnholm (magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
