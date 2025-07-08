Technical Product Manager Connectivity Modules and Software
Husqvarna AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Partille Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Partille
2025-07-08
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Partille
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Lysekil
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
Technical Product Manager Connectivity Modules and Software - Husqvarna Forest & Garden and Construction
The Connectivity Center is a unit in Husqvarna supporting Forest & Garden and Construction developing Connectivity Modules and Software components to be used when creating Connected Products.
As a Technical Product Manager, Connectivity Modules and Software you will be responsible for driving and securing a portfolio of connectivity modules and SW components used to connect machines to the cloud.
This includes responsibility to capture technical as well as commercial requirements from the involved product groups and maintain a roadmap of relevant assets to manage. You will be product owner of connectivity modules and related SW, aligning technical solutions with business needs.
It also includes participation in forming Connectivity strategy end2end and to evaluate the ongoing technology evolution. The role involves cross-functional collaboration, budget oversight, and market alignment to ensure competitive and future-ready connectivity offerings. You will also be responsible for the evaluation of requested services from the business units and the corresponding data need from machines.
Responsibilities (among others)
Technical Responsibilities
Define scope and specifications for new connectivity modules and software.
Act as Product Owner in development projects.
Ensure alignment of connectivity functions with service and R&D teams.
Drive product improvements and roadmap execution.
Commercial Responsibilities
Develop and manage the connectivity module portfolio and roadmap.
Oversee development budgets and relevant reporting.
Monitor market trends and connected solution developments.
Represent the Connectivity Center in industry forums and maintain key networks.
Location: This position can be based in Jonsered or Huskvarna. In Husqvarna we use an hybrid working model with at least 50% in office.
At Husqvarna we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, We are Dedicated and We Care.
Who are you?
We see that you have several years of experience in a similar position and a solid hands-on experience working with IoT, mobile communication and connected products. You probably have a higher university degree with relevant technical focus.
What You Bring to the Team
We are looking for a candidate with strong strategic and commercial thinking, who can combine big-picture vision with hands-on execution. You are a highly motivated self-starter with a proven track record of delivering measurable results, even in changing environments.
You communicate and present ideas clearly-both in writing and verbally-and know how to build trust and foster strong relationships with colleagues, partners, and stakeholders alike.
Your structured and organized approach enables you to define problems, extract key insights from data, and develop practical, financially sound solutions. You are comfortable working on both strategic and operational levels to ensure tasks are completed efficiently and to a high standard.
Most importantly, you thrive in collaboration, consistently deliver results, and take pride in driving success for both your team and the organization.
Your application
We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
We're taking a summer break to recharge and enjoy the season. Our team will be back in August, and we'll start reviewing applications and scheduling interviews then.
Enjoy your summer, and we look forward to connecting soon!
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Johan Wallin, VP Connectivity Center, at johan.wallin@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Jons Väg 19 (visa karta
)
433 75 JONSERED Arbetsplats
Jonseredskontoret Jobbnummer
9422478