Technical Product Expert - Separators
2023-10-31
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
We are looking for a new colleague that will contribute to the providing of the best separator solutions for our customers!
Are you a dedicated Technical Product Expert who can take an exciting and leading role supporting the Separator business globally? Then this might be the chance for you!
In this role you will join a team of product experts that are working together to provide the best separator solutions to our customers. The Centrifugal Separation team within Tetra Pak is responsible for product management, development of technical solutions and global support to market companies. Centrifugal Separation is a unique area where mechanical excellence combined with deep knowledge of separator applications & solutions is a key to our leadership in liquid food processing technology.
The is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden. Some travel can be required to support colleagues, customers, and suppliers.
What you will do
As a Technical Product expert in the Centrifugal separation team you will be a specialist within separation technology. You will work with product development, improving and maintaining our technical scope of supply. You will be a part of a dynamic organisation where you will have close contact between development, application support, production, supply chain, marketing and technical support. You will work independently as well as a part of different project teams.
As our new colleague, you will work with and be responsible for:
Maintain, improve and develop the product in accordance with the product activity plan
Work with the technical product architecture and system integration
Support product portfolio improvement activities
Technical support in the order process
Technical analysis and trouble shooting
Drive system engineering in development projects
Plan and perform verification & validation tests including field tests
Drive and lead internal projects and improvement activities
Technical support and training to colleagues and Market companies
Develop, improve and validate processes, templates and tools for Separators
We believe you have
Engineering degree Bachelor or Master or equivalent combined with minimum 5 years relevant work experience.
Experience from mechanical equipment and/or processing technologies is a requirement.
A background within centrifugal separation, food industry, processing technologies, centrifugal separation, packaging or similar will be seen as a merit.
A very good command of English, both written and oral is required.
An interest in training others and sharing knowledge would be well suited.
Your personality is the key to our common success! You are a person that is clear in your communication and knows how to build effective relationships and collaborate with others, but you are not afraid to take initiatives and deliver on your own. In addition, you have the interest and ability to handle the big picture in deliverables at the same time as being interested in technical details. You are good at figuring out how to get things done and how to organise activities. You drive for results and have the ability to deliver on time and under pressure.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
