Technical Office Engineer
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
2025-02-24
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where Stegra AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden, where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Technical Office Engineer The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
JOB DESCRIPTION
Being responsible for preparing progress reports with all measurements.
Responsible for preparing daily reports.
Responsible for documentation and share of all drawing updates with the relative personel.
Could prepare RFI's and share with the relatives.
Can redesign the projects if necessary.
Share manhour usage details with the planning engineers.
Responsible for distrubition of all correspondences.
QUALIFICATIONS
• Good knowledge about MS Office (Especially Excel).
• Good skills of Autocad.
• Civil Engineer, Mechanical Engineer or a smilar engineering graduation.
• At least 5 years of experince in a smilar position.
• Good command of written and verbal English.
• Preferred to have an experience in an industrial project previously.
• Preferred to have knowledge on Primavera or MS Project.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-26
E-post: oerek@gemkom.com.tr
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
961 40 BODEN
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9183544