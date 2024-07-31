Technical Manager
Job Description
Aptiv's Tech Center in Gothenburg is home to almost 300 employees representing more than 15 nationalities. Our office is always bustling with activity and optimism, partly owing to the fact that we are conveniently located next to the city's biggest holiday attraction, the historic Liseberg amusement park.
At the Gothenburg Technical Center, we take small steps forward each day to continuously improve our quality, our tools, our processes and ourselves.
Major Accountabilities:
Expert Interface for parking perception technical expert to both internal and external customers and to suppliers.
Ensure that parking perception specifications and applicable use cases align with customer requirements and business goals.
Lead technical feasibility studies for new parking applications, working with applicable engineering teams.
Participate and contribute to product strategy and vehicle architecture decision making events.
Support Technical Program Management enabling critical path development success.
Ensure proper issue resolution driving to proper root cause and any necessary long term corrective actions
Qualifications:
Min 5 years experience in Vision based perception Systems
Min 3 years experience in Parking applications either at the Perception Level or Vehicle Feature level
Prior experience in Ultra Sonic Sensors and/or Radar preferred
Why join us?
You can grow at Aptiv. Aptiv provides an inclusive work environment where all individuals can grow and develop, regardless of gender, ethnicity or beliefs.
You can have an impact. Safety is a core Aptiv value; we want a safer world for us and our children, one with: Zero fatalities, Zero injuries, Zero accidents.
You have support. We ensure you have the resources and support you need to take care of your family and your physical and mental health with a competitive health insurance package.
Your Benefits at Aptiv:
Competitive compensation package.
Learning, professional growth and development in a world-recognized international environment.
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications.
Recognition for innovation and excellence.
Opportunities to give back to the community.
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world.
Breakfast and fruit at the Molndalsvagen office served 3 days a week.
