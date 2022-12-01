Technical Leads | Polestar Digital
2022-12-01
Polestar aims to hire multiple Tech Leads for its Digital department. These roles will lead engineering teams including senior and junior engineers, full-stack, front end and back end. Key technologies at Polestar include Node.js, Typescript, React.js, GraphQL, .NET Core, C#
Let us describe the challenge we offer
Polestar's Digital department is a key enabler of the entire business, leveraging best-of-breed technology to create critical digital products across several domains. Two of the most customer-facing domains are called Digital Commerce Solutions and Customer Acquisition & Services (CAS) and both have ambitious growth plans for 2022.
CAS delivers digital solutions that enable the acquisition of new customers and provides services to existing customers. The primary goal is to provide a world-class experience in both physical and digital touchpoints. The domain is a key enabler of Polestar's overall strategy as a D2C brand and the increasingly important aftermarket business. Product areas within the area include the polestar.com website, Sales & CRM tools, Customer Interactions (test drive, Spaces), In-car and Mobile apps and Ownership Experience (charging, service booking).
Digital Commerce Solutions is responsible for the delivery of D2C and B2B digital solutions to be consumed by the different customer journeys for both Retail and Fleet customers. Product areas found within Commerce include Polestar's Car Configurator tool, Digital Storefront (pre-owned, extras webshop), Checkout, Order & Delivery, as well as Financial Services Partner integrations and the Fleet business.
What you will do
The Tech Lead is responsible for the execution of deliverables and roadmap for our digital products and platform. The TL is also translating business objectives set by Digital Lead and Digital Product Manager into technical deliverables and features, as such, the TL is an executor and the visionary force behind the technical solution, working closely with Solution Architects, Software Engineers, UX/UI Designers and Quality Assurance/Testers to deliver new or updated digital products.
Expectations are high, but most who work here will benefit from an intensive learning experience. Teams are expected to adopt a true tech-first, product-focused approach. For many, the autonomy at Polestar is liberating, challenging and unusual.
Polestar's tech stack is modern and free from legacy constraints, mainly based around: Node.js, Typescript, React.js, GraphQL, .NET Core, C#
Applications run in AWS on a serverless architecture using lambda functions and services such as DynamoDB.
Tasks you will be accountable for:
• Be responsible for daily execution and planning within the digital team, including coordinating and delegating the team's responsibilities (requirements, architecture, deliveries, quality, etc) and working proactively to remove obstacles to team deliverables
• Highlight resourcing needs to the Digital Lead (e.g. recruitment)
• Setting the Digital product's technical direction in collaboration with the Solution Architect and aligning this with the Digital Lead
• Mentor and coach engineering team members
• Partner with the Digital Lead in feature creation and acceptance criteria, communicate trade-offs effectively with various competence groups (Service Designers, UX/UI Designers, Engineers, etc)
• Support the team with problem-solving, balancing priorities, and clarifying trade-offs
• Establish/organize the team's development process, including releases, product demos, end-user training, workshops
Who you are
We are looking for you with high energy and a brave spirit willing to challenge the status quo. You get excited about trying new solutions outside standard approved and inspire your teammates to do the same and reach their maximum potential. In Polestar we embrace a culture of trust and complete transparency, to fit into the team you share those values with us.
To be a great fit for this position we believe you:
• A seasoned senior engineer or technical lead with deep insight into the newest technologies and trends, as well as relevant programming experience (node.js, react.js and .NET core preferable, but not essential)
• Seen as an expert in the technical components of Digital products and customer journeys
• Can make architecture decisions at a team and Digital product level
• Experience in developing and scaling high-quality eCommerce tech platforms in cross-functional Digital product teams
• Deep tech knowledge around platform architecture, front-end and back-end frameworks and cloud and experience in coaching teams
• Experience in agile ways of working is a plus, as well as strong skills in managing technical priorities within the backlog
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
