Technical Lead Teamcenter (PLM, Configurator & Integration)
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-13
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About Norvion Systems AB
Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Norvion Systems AB is an innovative engineering company dedicated to deploying cutting-edge AI, robotics, and embedded systems solutions across the Nordic region and Europe. We bridge advanced technological innovation with successful real-world deployments, serving as Europe's trusted engineering partner.
Our leadership and core technical teams comprise industry veterans and technical experts from global tech pioneers, Tier 1 suppliers, and intelligent cockpit fields. We cultivate a practical, reliable, and quality-driven Nordic engineering culture. At Norvion, you will work at the forefront of Embodied AI and advanced edge platform engineering, collaborating with top-tier research institutions and industrial leaders to push the limits of technology.
The Opportunity:
To support the deployment and expansion of our core platforms across Europe, we are currently supporting a premier client in Gothenburg in the search for an experienced Technical Lead – Teamcenter (PLM, Configurator & Integration).
🎯 Key Focus Areas
As the Technical Lead, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the enterprise architecture and ensuring seamless integration. Your main responsibilities will include:
Architectural Leadership: Leading the technical architecture and strategic design of Siemens Teamcenter PLM solutions.
Configuration Management: Driving product configuration, configurator logic, and variant management strategies.
Integration & API Design: Designing robust integration architectures, APIs, and JSON schemas for enterprise systems.
Event-Driven Systems: Implementing Event-Driven Architecture (EDA) to ensure seamless system-to-system messaging.
Data Governance: Establishing strong data governance frameworks and data models across partner integrations.
Collaboration: Providing collaborative technical leadership for cross-functional teams and external system integrators.
👤 Profile & Qualifications
We are looking for a tech-savvy leader who brings a mix of deep technical expertise and strong communication skills:
PLM Expertise: Proven experience as a Technical Lead or Architect focusing on Teamcenter Architecture and PLM solutions.
Integration Skills: Strong expertise in enterprise integration architecture, API design, and JSON Schema design.
Modern Architecture: Hands-on knowledge of Event-Driven Architecture (EDA) and robust data governance practices.
Delivery Tracking: Demonstrated capability in leading technical delivery for partner and enterprise system integrations.
Communication: Excellent communication skills in English with a background in driving complex PLM/integration projects.
Work Authorization: The legal right to work in Sweden by the project start date is strongly preferred due to the August 2026 timeline.
Value Add: Experience with large-scale industrial or automotive product configuration systems is highly valued.
🎁 Why Choose Norvion?
A Stage to Push Boundaries: "Engineering Beyond Boundaries" — We provide direct, hands-on exposure to the future of advanced automotive systems, general-purpose robotics, and embodied intelligence.
Work with Tech Experts: Collaborate closely with a highly skilled engineering team boasting deep European delivery experience. No red tape, just pure engineering excellence.
Nordic Work Culture: Embrace a flexible, flat, and results-oriented environment that values work-life balance and individual growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
10001886