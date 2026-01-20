Technical Lead Cloud & Infrastructure - Automotive
2026-01-20
We are looking for a "Senior Technical Lead within Cloud & Infrastructure" for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in February 2026, 2 years contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment description:
The Cloud & Infrastructure Technical Lead will balance technical leadership with hands-on implementation to design, deliver, and optimize both cloud-based (Azure) and on-premises infrastructure solutions. This role is critical to advancing the company's cloud first strategy, combining automation-first principles, scalability, and operational efficiency to meet business needs. The role must bring expertise cultivated from a developer and engineering perspective.
As a key technical leader, the Technical Lead will work closely with the Cloud & Infrastructure Product Owner and the team to ensure the successful implementation and management of infrastructure solutions, mentoring team members.
Key Responsibilities and Scope
Technical Leadership:
Act as the primary technical authority within the Hybrid Cloud team, balancing execution and strategy to ensure operational excellence in both cloud and on-premises infrastructure.
Directly partner with the Cloud & Infrastructure Product Owner to align technical priorities with the overall product roadmap and organizational goals.
Provide guidance on architecture and solution design for hybrid infrastructure, ensuring scalability, security, and high reliability.
Contribute and be a key player in the Tech lead community and in similar communities in the Horse Group context.
Cloud and On-Premises Management:
Lead the design and implementation of Azure-based infrastructure, utilizing tools such as AKS, Kubernetes and cloud automation frameworks.
Oversee the maintenance and integration of on-premises infrastructure, ensuring seamless interconnectivity with cloud environments for hybrid operations.
Implement monitoring, backup, and disaster recovery strategies across both cloud and on-prem systems.
Automation and Infrastructure as Code:
Drive automation pipelines and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) practices using tools like Bicep and Terraform.
Streamline deployment processes for both cloud and on-premises infrastructure through DevOps workflows.
Cost and Vendor Management:
Identify and implement cost optimization strategies for cloud infrastructure and manage vendor relationships to ensure maximum ROI and performance.
Monitor and control infrastructure costs, reporting on areas for improvement to leadership.
Team Mentoring and Development:
Provide technical mentorship to engineers within the team and outside the team, encouraging best practices in hybrid infrastructure management and DevOps methodologies.
Foster a culture of innovation and continuous learning within the team.
Developer Productivity tools such as Azure Devops and GitHub Enterprise.
Skill requirements:
Extensive knowledge of cloud infrastructure technologies, with a strong focus on Azure ecosystems, including Kubernetes and hybrid cloud environments.
Deep expertise in managing Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions, utilizing tools like Terraform, Bicep, and DevOps automation practices.
Comprehensive understanding of containerization, orchestration, and deployment workflows, including solutions built with Kubernetes and related tooling.
Proficient in on-premises infrastructure integration with cloud systems, addressing high-performance, scalability, and operational challenges.
Solid experience implementing CI/CD pipelines and driving automation for streamlined operational processes across hybrid environments.
Fluency in DevOps practices, automation, and ITSM frameworks, reinforced by recent hands-on experience directly supporting developer teams.
Skills:
Deep technical expertise in Azure-native solutions, Kubernetes, and hybrid cloud operations.
Advanced proficiency in DevOps tools and IaC frameworks, driving automation and standardization.
Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills across both cloud and physical infrastructure environments.
Effective communication and collaboration skills, with experience engaging stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Analytical and problem-solving skills for resolving urgent and complex technical issues.
Forward-thinking, curious and tech savvy with proven ability to build great relationships and get results from working with others.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in February 2026, 2 years limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
