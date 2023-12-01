Technical Lead
2023-12-01
What you'll do:- Teamcenter administration, environment setup, and deployment in a Linux environment. * Perform Teamcenter upgrades and patch deployments in a timely and efficient manner * Investigating new technologies to improve and optimize the application. * Adapt and develop existing environments to utilize Azure cloud possibilities, with a focus on improving environment spin-up/refresh. * Work with maintenance, operation and support. Propose and develop functionality that will improve stability and performance. * Improve and develop tools for effective deploys and operation functionality. Do you fit the profile? * University degree or equivalent working experience. * At least five years of experience working with administration of Teamcenter. Has worked with environment setup, deployment and upgrades in Linux environments. * Experience from working with global and complex environments in a Linux environment. * Good knowledge of Azure cloud environments * Experience from Teamcenter Multisite. * Good knowledge of Active Workspace, Solar database, Docker and Visualization. * Knowledge of Linux, Windows Server operating systems, Oracle, Apache, JBoss, Load Balancers and firewalls. * Profound knowledge in designing a stable solution architecture. * Fluent in English with strong communication skills Who are you? * You are driven and proactive * You have good communication and co-operation skills * You are business and performance driven * You enjoy working in a team but also have the capacity to work independently with a focus on expected deliveries.
