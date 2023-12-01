Technical Lead

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-12-01


Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Göteborg, Skövde, Helsingborg, Linköping, Malmö eller i hela Sverige

What you'll do:- Teamcenter administration, environment setup, and deployment in a Linux environment. * Perform Teamcenter upgrades and patch deployments in a timely and efficient manner * Investigating new technologies to improve and optimize the application. * Adapt and develop existing environments to utilize Azure cloud possibilities, with a focus on improving environment spin-up/refresh. * Work with maintenance, operation and support. Propose and develop functionality that will improve stability and performance. * Improve and develop tools for effective deploys and operation functionality. Do you fit the profile? * University degree or equivalent working experience. * At least five years of experience working with administration of Teamcenter. Has worked with environment setup, deployment and upgrades in Linux environments. * Experience from working with global and complex environments in a Linux environment. * Good knowledge of Azure cloud environments * Experience from Teamcenter Multisite. * Good knowledge of Active Workspace, Solar database, Docker and Visualization. * Knowledge of Linux, Windows Server operating systems, Oracle, Apache, JBoss, Load Balancers and firewalls. * Profound knowledge in designing a stable solution architecture. * Fluent in English with strong communication skills Who are you? * You are driven and proactive * You have good communication and co-operation skills * You are business and performance driven * You enjoy working in a team but also have the capacity to work independently with a focus on expected deliveries.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
E-post: vikas.koul@hcl.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
HCL Technologies Sweden AB (org.nr 556955-5609), https://www.hcltech.com/geo-presence/sweden
Gothenberg (visa karta)
405 30  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
8300735

Prenumerera på jobb från Hcl Technologies Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB: