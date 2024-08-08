Technical Lead
2024-08-08
Job Description:
• Working closely with the product owner and solution architect to upgrade product features and UI for specific markets.
• Working as a collaboration and coordination with overall teams who are involved during validation the customer, sales, product management, logistics for supply and demand, and other corporate personnel. Identify processes and system improvements.
• Designed test cases based on the business requirements and prepared the test plan and used Zephyra for test case maintenance.
• Identifying, reporting, and tracking defects in Jira
• Responsible to get the Signoff from the country once all the test cases are passed and UAT is completed for the solution before go live into production for the market.
• Monitor and manage Order Delivery Blocks.
• Defines, analyzes, and evaluates existing business functions and processes and makes recommendations to management on opportunities for process improvements.
• Strong problem-solving skills - demonstrated ability to close gaps and drive to root cause analysis.
• Responsible for Global & country roll-out activities
• Solution demos, sessions with country managers, and Business users.
