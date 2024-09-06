Technical Director - Backend/Cloud
As the Technical Director at Modoyo, you will lead the technical direction for our cloud-based infrastructure, ensuring the robust, scalable, and secure operation of our multiplayer game. Your responsibilities will include overseeing the architecture of the cloud backend, implementing game supporting systems, and managing scalable hosting solutions to support a seamless player experience.
What you'll be doing
Lead Cloud Backend Strategy: Define and drive the technical strategy for our cloud backend, ensuring scalability, reliability, and performance to support large-scale multiplayer experiences.
Oversee Cloud Infrastructure Architecture: Architect, implement, and manage cloud infrastructure, including servers, databases, and networking, tailored for multiplayer game hosting.
Implement and Optimise Game Services: Design and implement analytics and game supporting systems that facilitate game design needs, provide deep insights into game performance, player behaviour and operational efficiency.
Ensure Scalable Hosting Solutions: Oversee the deployment and management of scalable hosting environments, ensuring optimal performance and uptime in a cost-effective manner.
Lead and Manage Technical Teams: Guide and mentor our technical teams, fostering a culture of learning, collaboration, and innovation.
Technical Strategy Alignment: Work closely with the studio leadership to align the technical strategy with overall studio objectives, ensuring the successful delivery of high quality multiplayer experiences.
What We'd Like to See
Proven Expertise in Cloud Infrastructure: Extensive experience in designing and managing cloud-based infrastructures, particularly for large-scale multiplayer games.
Proven Technical Leadership: Strong leadership skills with experience guiding technical teams, particularly in the areas of cloud services, telemetry and scalable hosting.
Strong Architectural Skills: Deep understanding of cloud architecture, networking, security, and telemetry systems, with a track record of delivering high-performing, reliable solutions.
Passion for Cloud Technologies and Multiplayer Games: A deep passion for cloud technologies and an understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities they present in the context of multiplayer gaming.
Experience Managing Technical Teams: Demonstrated ability to lead and inspire technical teams, with a focus on fostering growth, collaboration, and innovative problem-solving
Excellent Communication Skills: Strong ability to communicate complex technical concepts effectively in English, both within the team and across the studio.
About us
Modoyo stands for Mojo Dojo - a place where we foster stellar collaboration and create an environment where great ideas can crystallise and thrive. We're a new studio in Stockholm, Sweden, founded by game industry veterans from EA, Sega, DICE, King, Avalanche, Mojang, and more. Our goal is to build a space where the best ideas, conversations, and collaborations come together to create a creative and psychologically safe atmosphere in the industry. Located in the heart of Södermalm, our team of 30 talented game-makers is growing, and we're looking for humble, positive industry drivers to join us. Så ansöker du
