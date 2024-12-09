Technical Business Analyst
Autocirc AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Borås Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Borås
2024-12-09
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Autocirc AB i Borås
Are you ready to make an impact? At Autocirc, we're on a mission to build Europe's leading ecosystem enabling circularity for vehicles and promoting reuse of auto parts.
We're now expanding our tech team and are looking for passionate individuals who thrive in a fast-paced environment working on cutting-edge projects that matter.
As a Technical Business Analyst, you will be the bridge between business needs and data-driven solutions. Your primary responsibility will be ensuring the quality and consistency of our data, working to design standardized data models that connect various sources into a unified language for analysis.
You'll collaborate with engineers to build and enhance our analytics platform, creating dashboards (e.g., in PowerBI) that provide actionable insights and empower teams to perform their own analysis. In addition, you will enable teams across the organization to effectively use analytics tools, ensuring they can independently access and interpret data.
When needed, you will provide hands-on support for complex analytics tasks, helping to generate insights and solve business challenges, ensuring data is accessible, actionable, and valuable across the organization.
Tasks and responsibilities:
Ensure data quality, consistency, and reliability across the organization's systems.
Design and define standardized data models to unify and connect disparate data sources.
Collaborate with engineers to build and enhance the analytics platform, ensuring it meets business needs.
Create and maintain interactive dashboards (e.g., in PowerBI) that provide valuable business insights.
Enable teams to effectively use analytics tools, empowering them to independently perform data analysis.
Provide hands-on support for complex analytics tasks, generating insights and solving business challenges.
The role is located at our head office in Borås where most of the group functions are gathered and you work closely with colleagues in group IT as well as with local business stakeholders to translate their needs into actionable data models and reporting tools.
Who are you?
To succeed, we believe that your background and skills include:
Bachelor's degree in Business Analytics, Data Science, Computer Science, Economics or related field.
Experience in data analysis and business intelligence (e.g., PowerBI).
Strong understanding of data modeling and integration across systems.
Proficient in designing and building interactive dashboards for business insights.
Ability to translate business requirements into technical data solutions.
Familiarity with SQL and other data querying or transformation tools.
Knowledge of data quality management and database concepts.
Strong communication skills for working with both technical and non-technical teams.
Ability to enable teams to perform self-service analytics.
Nice to have: Experience in Data Science, Machine learning or statistics
You have a good ability to interact with both technical and non-technical stakeholders, demonstrating strong skills in collaboration and communication in Swedish and English. Additional language skills in French or other European language would be considered a merit.
About us
Autocirc is a young organization dedicated to promoting a more circular approach in society. We offer you varied and challenging tasks in a modern, eventful and growing workplace. You will become part of our dynamic team at our state-of-the art office in the heart of Borås.
Information and application
The last day for applying is 2025-01-10. Selection and interviews take place continuously, which is why we would like to receive your application as soon as possible. Please send the application to work@autocirc.com
. State which role you are applying for in your application.
For questions about the role, you're welcome to contact Ludvig Hjalmarsson, CDO at ludvig.hjalmarsson@autocirc.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-10
E-post: work@autocirc.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Autocirc AB
(org.nr 559214-4314), http://www.autocirc.com
Österlånggatan 69 1TR (visa karta
)
503 37 BORÅS Jobbnummer
9052375