Technical Area Manager for OT Network and Cyber Security
2025-11-20
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join us in shaping the future of energy! As a Technical Area Manager for OT Network and Cyber Security, you will play a vital role in modernizing our customers' systems and enhancing their security posture, focusing on developing network and cyber solutions aligning with our control systems PCS7 and T3000.
You will be part of a dynamic team responsible for developing and maintaining standard solutions for control equipment.
As a technical area manager, you will lead the strategic work with our product solutions within the area. In this fast-evolving energy landscape, you will tackle challenges such as securing operations against cyber threats and ensuring compliance with industry standards, driving innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency. Collaborating closely with various departments, you will engage in R&D projects, develop new solutions, and support existing products, all while enjoying the flexibility of a hybrid work environment.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You will lead the area OT network and cyber security within the service business, as well as assigned tasks and R&D projects, focusing on developing standardized solutions for our steam and gas turbine fleet.
* At Siemens Energy, you will have opportunities for career growth by gaining hands-on experience in R&D, project delivery, troubleshooting, and implementing new deliveries and service modifications, helping you develop technical expertise and leadership skills across the organization.
* You will develop and maintain standardized technical solutions that modernize our growing fleet, ensuring they meet current and future demands.
* Through continuous business development, you will influence how our department organizes and executes projects moving forward.
What You Bring
* You have experience in OT networks and cyber security, with a solid foundation in relevant technologies and standards, including firewalls, VPNs, IDS/IPS, anti-virus, anti-malware, and patch management.
* You possess knowledge of security information and event management (SIEM), vulnerability management, and security guidelines, procedures, and standards.
* You have a strong understanding of market trends in the industry and can effectively communicate and collaborate with colleagues and stakeholders.
* Formal education in IT Security, Computer Systems, or Network Design, along with relevant industry experience and cybersecurity certifications (e.g., CompTIA, (ISC)2, EC-Council, SANS Institute), is a merit.
* You are structured and driven in your daily work, ensuring tasks are completed efficiently.
* You can express yourself fluently in English, both verbally and in writing. Knowledge of Swedish is considered a merit.
About the Team
Our team is composed of nine dedicated development engineers specializing in the instrumentation and control aspects of gas and steam turbine packages. We focus on creating standardized solutions for modernization and upgrade projects. With expertise in control systems, electrical engineering, instrumentation, cybersecurity, and functional safety, we support ongoing R&D projects and are responsible for sustaining all active products related to package instruments and controls.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Daniel Åberg on daniel.aberg@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Johanna Sangrud on Johanna.sangrud@siemens-energy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-05
