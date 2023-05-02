Tech Writer & Web Design
2023-05-02
About the position
We are now looking for a Technical writer and Web Design.
About the position:
1. Technical editing of API conceptual documentation, using GIT process
2. Creating website content, such as blog posts, news, guidelines, technical tutorials targeting developers and technical decision makers
3. Re-arranging the web content to improve overall developer experience. This role will also require knowledge in creating enhanced content (illustrations, schemes, guidelines explaining system architectures).
Main responsibility:
A skilled technical writer, completely fluent in English (in both UK and US English). You should have a deep interest in text creation in different formats.
Edit and transform internal documentation material for external publishing according to brand and writing guidelines.
Create and edit content (texts, images, videos) for pages and sections on the Developer World websites in time for product, tool and service releases and updates.
Create and make sure sustainable information architecture is set up in sync with business needs.
Web-editing experience with basic UX/UI understanding to be able to re-arrange web content to fit the needs of the target audience.
Requirement for this position:
Experienced in working with technical content creation and editing it for an external target group.
Experienced in working with branding and writing guidelines.
Knowledge of managing online technical documentation through its lifecycle.
Familiarity with WordPress or similar content management systems for online publishing
Prior experience of working with Content Management System (WordPress) to test new editorial features and suggest improvements.
Structured, and focused on both details as well as overall goals.
Comply with company branding and guidelines.
Service minded, flexible, self-directed and with a drive to take responsibility.
A team player that easily adapts and drives improvements in a positive way.
Eager to deliver the best quality experiences possible.
Social and positive.
Good to have:
Familiarity with a markup language, which could be Markdown, AsciiDoc, HTML, SGML, XML, or similar.
About the organisation
At QRIOS we have curious experts in IT, Life Science, Engineering and Management.
We are a consultancy company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions.
QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER. Are you curious about QRIOS? Dont hesitate to get in touch and will tell you more about our work and offerings. Curious people learn more. Stay QRIOS.
