Tech Lead or Senior Developer

At IST we strive to create a positive impact on society through products and solutions that give more people the ability to learn more. We have a busy time ahead of us, and we're looking for several people to join us as we take on these new challenges. We are currently looking for multiple Tech Leads or Senior Developers to our HQ in Växjö.
About IST Group
IST Group is a renowned Scandinavian Edtech company that is dedicated to transforming education into a global Edtech solution. In the ever-changing world of education technology, we are leading the way. Every day, IST's solutions make a difference for millions of people around the world.
Together with our users we develop digital solutions for a better way of learning. We combine technical competence with work experience from schools to change the world. Do you also want to make a difference?
About the Tech Lead role
A Tech Lead at IST is a team-based role, working part time as a developer, but also having extended responsibilities regarding system/software architecture and authority regarding technical decisions in your team.
A Tech Lead works closely with our architects and other team's Tech Leads on technical matters ranging from regular product development to softer issues like defining and maintaining technical strategies and guidelines. Typical product development tasks for a Tech Lead could be maintaining a healthy micro service eco-system and system architecture as features are added, identifying, and managing the team's technical debt and prioritizing technical work together with the team's Product Owner.
About the Senior Developer role
You will join a 100 people strong development department and one of our cross functional development teams consisting of developers, testers, a tech lead and a product owner, focusing on either platform or product teams.
We believe in self organizing teams which will give you both freedom, responsibility and involvement while developing you team's systems - making work technically challenging and fun for all!
We strive for a truly innovative culture and have multiple activities or methods to boost innovation. We are using modern technologies such as Docker, Rancher/Kubernetes, Vue.js, Octopus Deploy and are constantly evaluating our next improvements!
About you
To be the right person for this job, you have several years of experience as a developer in both backend and frontend. You are keen on new technologies and work in a structured manner. You will cooperate with a lot of people outside of your team and are therefore a good communicator.
Besides being tech savvy, you understand that aspects of development such as readable and testable code, an ease of operation, and an outstanding UX (including performance considerations), are highly important success factors for any software.
Competence and experience
The following skills and experience are required or highly valuable:
• Solution architecture
• Java
• Spring, Hibernate
• REST
• SQL, NoSQL
• JavaScript/TypeScript
• Vue.js, React
• HTML5, CSS
• Docker, Rancher, Kubernetes
Apply
If this sound like the right challenge for you, make sure to apply as soon as possible at https://career.ist.com/!
Apply before December 10th - but don't wait, applications are processed continuously. Background checks is part of the recruitment process.
If you have any questions related to the roles, please contact either one of:
• Tor Händevik, Head of Platform Development, tor.handevik@ist.com
• Staffan Spjuth, Head of Back Office Development, staffan.spjuth@ist.com
• Bengt Welin, Head of Front Office Development, bengt.welin@ist.com
Or for general questions around the recruitment, contact HR@ist.com
