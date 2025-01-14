Tech Lead & Senior Python Developer
Perido AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced backend developer with a strong focus on Python and a passion for building scalable and innovative systems? If you have 6+ years of backend development experience and are fluent in both Swedish and English, this could be the perfect next step in your career!
About the position
We are looking for a Tech Lead & Senior Python Developer for our client, a sports booking app designed for Sports enthusiasts. The work takes place on-site at their office which is located in Norsborg.
Your daily tasks
Backend Architecture & Development:
Design and develop scalable, reliable backend systems using Python.
Create and optimize RESTful APIs, integrations, and core platform features.
Solve complex engineering problems to support high availability and performance.
Technical Leadership:
Lead the engineering team in adopting best practices in Python development and software architecture.
Mentor junior developers, fostering skill development and collaboration.
Drive technical decisions and roadmap planning with the CTO and stakeholders.
Code Quality & Best Practices:
Enforce clean, maintainable code standards through thorough code reviews.
Advocate for test-driven development (TDD) and continuous integration workflows.
Collaboration & Communication:
Work closely with cross-functional teams to align technical objectives with business goals.
Partner with product managers to define requirements and deliver innovative solutions.
Collaborate with DevOps engineers to ensure smooth deployment pipelines and system reliability.
Cloud Infrastructure & Security:
Architect and maintain robust, scalable cloud solutions on AWS or similar platforms.
Implement security measures to safeguard backend systems and data integrity.
Security:
Enforce best practices for infrastructure and backend security.
Implement tools and protocols to safeguard systems and data.
Monitoring & Optimization:
Leverage monitoring tools to ensure system health, identifying and resolving performance bottlenecks.
Continuously refine and enhance backend workflows for efficiency and scalability
Qualifications:
6+ years of hands-on experience in backend development with a strong focus on Python
Deep expertise in Python frameworks (e.g., FastAPI)
Proficient in designing and managing scalable architectures with NoSQL databases (e.g., MongoDB)
Strong understanding of RESTful APIs, microservices architecture, and system design
Hands-on experience with cloud platforms like AWS (EC2, S3, Lambda) or Google Cloud
Advanced knowledge of containerization tools (Docker) and orchestration (Kubernetes)
Familiarity with CI/CD tools and workflows (e.g., GitLab CI, Jenkins)
Proven ability to lead and mentor technical teams
Exceptional problem-solving skills with a proactive mindset
Strong communication skills to articulate complex technical concepts
Fluent in Swedish and English
Contract type and hours
Full-time, direct employment with the client. Start as soon as possible.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Jennifer Berglund, you can reach her/him via jennifer.berglund@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34990 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34990". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se Jobbnummer
9102421