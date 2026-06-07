Tech Lead
Saab Aktiebolag / Chefsjobb / Solna Visa alla chefsjobb i Solna
2026-06-07
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
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, Järfälla
, Arboga
, Linköping
, Karlskoga
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Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Common Tech is the engine behind Saab's technological transformation-building the shared platforms, capabilities, and foundations that enable the entire organization to scale, innovate, and deliver at speed.
Within this ecosystem, Product Tech plays a unique role-bridging the gap between technology and real-world impact. It ensures that the capabilities built in Common Tech are not just available-but adopted, integrated, and used where it matters most: in real products, by real teams. Product Tech is where Saab's future technology is shaped-and where it is brought into real use across the whole organization.
Your role
We are now looking for a Tech Lead to join Product Tech at Saab. You will play a key role in both strategic important digitalization initiatives and Forward Deployed engagements, helping accelerate innovation and enable real impact across the organization.
This role sits at the heart of Saab's digital strategy execution model, where different types of engagements come together:
Strategic, business-critical initiatives focused on developing new solutions and pushing the boundaries of current capabilities
High-impact efforts where you enable teams adopt and implement modern technologies, platforms, and ways of working in real product environments
As a Tech Lead you will operate across both-building new capabilities while also ensuring they are successfully deployed, adopted, and used in practice. You combine hands-on development, technical leadership and delivery responsibility.
What you will do:
Hands-on engineering:
Design, build, and integrate solutions within cloud, data, and AI
Work with modular architecture, design and reusable building blocks and common components - It's about building robust, reusable, and future-proof solutions that others can rely on.
Contribute to both new development and real-world implementation (Forward Deployment)
Drive delivery:
Take end-to-end ownership of team deliveries
Remove obstacles and accelerate progress
Manage risks, dependencies, and escalations
Ensure value is delivered in complex environments
Provide technical direction:
Set and guide the technical direction of the team
Ensure alignment with modern principles (modular, cloud-first, AI-enabled)
Balance rapid delivery with long-term architectural integrity
Enable adoption and transformation:
Work directly with Business Unit teams to deploy and operationalize solutions in real environments
Support onboarding, workshops, and hands-on collaboration (e.g., pair/mob programming)
Ensure knowledge transfer-so teams can own, use, and scale solutions independently
Your profile
We believe you thrive in environments where:
You alternate between building new solutions and enabling others to use them
Requirements evolve, and impact matters more than perfection
You work close to real users and real products
You bring:
Strong software engineering experience (cloud, CI/CD, modular architecture; experience in data/AI)
Proven ability to lead technically while staying hands-on
Experience working in complex systems or product environments
A solution-oriented mindset and ability to navigate ambiguity
Enable teams to move forward when things are unclear or challenging
Strong communication skills and a collaborative, coaching approach
The ability to bring structure, clarity, and direction where none exists, especially in complex and fast-moving environments
Experience:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related technical field, or equivalent work experience
Several years of experience in software engineering/development, preferably within complex systems or product environments
Proven experience working with cloud-based solutions, CI/CD pipelines, and modern software development practices, system design and architecture, preferably in modular or distributed systems
Experience and/or understanding of how AI and data can be applied to create real-world value in products, beyond experimentation or prototyping
Technical competence:
Strong capability to design, build, and integrate solutions within cloud, data, and/or AI domains
Experience working with modular architecture and reusable building blocks
Ability to develop robust, scalable, and reusable solutions that can be leveraged across teams and products
Understanding of how to design future-proof systems that support long-term evolution and reuse
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Solna Strandväg 10 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Saab Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB petra.svensson@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9951128