Tech Lead
Exeger Operations AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Exeger Operations AB i Stockholm
YOU WILL DO
You will join the Software and Mechatronics team within the Industrialization department that provides machines for manufacturing the unique Exeger material. Hands-on the department works with acquiring machines, modifying off-the shelf machinery, and developing tailormade machines, measurement devices and other technical solutions. Our processes cover a wide field of areas, from lasers to high vacuums.
You will develop software and own the architecture to collect data and interact with our production machinery as well as have an higher level oversight of all software activities in the company. This is a hands-on role that combines personal delivery with people management, so we believe you've previously mentored or lead individuals or small development teams. You will act as the glue between lower-level development (PLCs) and the higher-level software architecture (.NET).
Please note that this role requires on-site availability.
WHAT WILL YOU OWN
The full software platform: front-end, back-end and data pipelines.
Technical architecture and tooling decisions: you choose how software should be built.
Team decisions: you get to build and develop the team and help them with day-to-day operations.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
Our Software and Mechatronics team within the Industrialization department is now looking for a Tech Lead. We believe you like working independently in a fluid environment, in cooperation with colleagues from many different fields. You exercise sound judgement as well as initiative. You like making things work and are comfortable with delegate responsibility. Personality wise you are alert, inquisitive, positive, self-motivated, and entrepreneurial.
We are looking for someone who combines deep industrial knowledge in the field of mechatronics, expertise in modern software development and a passion for people.
We focus as much on personality/cultural fit as on your merits but know that you will have a better chance at succeeding in this role if you have experience from:
Engineering degree in the field of Mechatronics, Software development or equivalent
Experience designing and building production machinery, including the use of industrial AI for automation, optimization, or monitoring in industrial settings.
Experience working with PLCs. Either programming PLCs directly or building software to interact with PLCs.
Strong .NET experience (or at least willingness to work in it)
Experience with Data pipelines and data analytics
Experience with industrial communication protocols such as OPC-UA, ModBus, MQTT, etc.
Strong people skills and previous experience in leading or mentoring other developers.
Professional fluency in written and spoken English
If you also have any of the experiences below it is considered meriting:
Familiar with volume manufacturing and industry
Experience with modern IIoT -concepts
Experience with robotics and robot controllers such as ABB, Yaskawa, Staubli, etc.
Experience with machine vision systems
Experience with both SQL and noSQL solutions (Elastic, MongoDB, postgre)
Project management Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job-121279". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Exeger Operations AB
(org.nr 559073-6806), https://www.exeger.com/
Torshamnsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Exeger Kontakt
CR&IO
Anders Henningsson anders.henningsson@exeger.com Jobbnummer
9851342